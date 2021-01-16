“It was all very fast, my dad passed away.” With that phrase on social networks, the daughter of the talented tango dancer Juan Carlos Copes broke the news of the death of her father, a world legend of two by four, born in Mataderos, where he took his first steps in the neighborhood milongas.

As it turned out, Copes had suffered a few years with his health suffered and had undergone an operation that prevented him from dancing again. In this context, the contagion of Covid-19 generated different complications that caused his death.

News in development