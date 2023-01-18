Academic Awad Al-Qarni, 65, was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for using his Twitter and WhatsApp account to share news deemed “hostile”

A respected academic has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for having a Twitter account and sharing news considered “hostile” on WhatsApp, since Awad Al-Qarni would have been critical of human rights record of Saudi Arabia regarding arrests and travel bans against intellectuals.

This academic was highly respected in his country, he was even on several television shows and taught at prestigious universities such as Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic and King Khalid.

(Keep reading: What is known about the plane crash that killed Ukraine’s interior minister.)

This man was profiled as dangerous by the Saudi media, as he had two million followers on his Twitter account where he shared his ideas.

Al-Qarni’s son Nasser, who is currently in exile in the UK after fleeing the kingdom, spoke to The Guardian about his father’s situation, mentioning that his home became a battlefield with more than 100 soldiers.

“The moment he opened the door, they rushed at him and tried to enter the house in civilian clothes, but my father pushed them and closed the door,” his son explained.

(In addition: Mexico: they find 40 bags with human remains after a police operation).

The arrest of Al-Qarni was taken by the citizens as a policy of repression, this country ensures that it does not have any political prisoners. The Saudi government said this condemnation is supported by videos expressing support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which was designated a terrorist organization because it was seen as a threat to Riyadh’s authoritarian regime.

More news

The message that ‘Chapo’ Guzmán sent to President Amlo from jail

Three girls rescued from drowning trying to cross into the United States

12-year-old girl died trying to do a dangerous TikTok challenge

Pamela Avendano

WRITING TRENDS