He Mexican 'influencer' known as 'Fofo'and whose given name is Rodolfo Márquez, was arrested by the authorities of his country this April 4 after having attacked a woman in a parking lot, in what would be a case of intolerance.

This was confirmed by the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico. The man is accused of having physically attacked a driver in a parking lot in San Mateo, Naucalpan. The video of the alleged attack went viral in the last few hours on social networks.

In one of the clips shared on X, you can see that Márquez apparently hits the woman in the face and it falls to the ground. Then the subject kicks her repeatedly.

In another video, the same driver, visibly injured, tells her version of events to two other women who help her. She claims that she was parking and, upon entering, hit the content creator's car with her car, specifically in the side mirror.

“He didn't fall or anything, so I already knew it wasn't that serious,” he explained.

And he continued saying: “The guy thought I was going to leave, I imagine. I said: 'I'm going to get the papers.'” However, it seems that Márquez was not satisfied with his response and asked him if he was going to call the insurance.

“I was opening the truck and he told me: 'I don't think so' and there he started kicking me”he added.

The women who helped her claimed to have seen the episode from afar and offered to take the driver to a hospital.

'Fofo' Márquez also tried to attack a couple of men and then fled the scene in his car. Photo:Social networks Share

In another clip it appears that Márquez tries to kick one of the two men who are complaining about what happened and then escapes in his vehicle, while the drivers of another car wonder about the state of health of the previously attacked woman.

“The detainee He was transferred to the Penitentiary Center and Social Reintegration of Tlalnepantla at the disposal of the Jurisdictional Authority, who will determine their legal situation. He should be considered innocent until there is a conviction against him,” added the Prosecutor's Office in a statement shared on X.

The content creator in question has more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram and has been involved in more than one controversy in his country. After the arrest, he has received criticism for smiling in photos of the capture.

The young man, 26 years old, is recognized for showing off his luxuries in the videos.

For now, he is awaiting the initial hearing, which will take place this Saturday, April 6 at 8:30 in the morning, according to The universal; the young man would be accused of aggravated injuries based on gender.

Have you been a victim of gender violence?

If you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, contact national hotline 155.

You can also report gender violence on the lines of the Attorney General's Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

If you are in Bogotá, you can call the purple line of the Women's Secretariat: 018000112137.

