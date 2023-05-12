The novel around the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftis far from over and although a few weeks ago it had turned against the current for the Redmond technology giant, in the next fifteen days it could have significant advances.

According to the news portal Reutersit is feasible that next May 15 the European Competition Commission approve the almost 70 billion dollar transaction, arguing that there is no evidence of monopolistic practices.

The key point of the resolution would be based on the fact that the regulatory authorities of the old continent have accepted the agreement that Microsoft entered into in recent months with various cloud gaming companies such as Boosteroid, ubitus and nvidiato mention a few.

In parallel, the corporate led by Satya Nadella has decided to hire to Daniel Beard KCa lawyer expert in defending American technology companies in European territory, envisioning a harsh legal battle against the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA).

As precedents we have that the jurist Beard KC was a key piece for Manzana will win a lawsuit €13 million in taxes because Ireland had apparently offered illegal help to the company to defraud the tax and break the law.

Similarly, Daniel Beard led the lawsuit where Intel was victorious in an allegation in which a debt of €1.1 billion in favor of Intel. On that occasion, such a firm was accused of dominating the microchip market.

Despite the note published by Reutersit will be necessary to take said information with reserve, since in the past it had been speculated that the CMA would have lessened the pressure around the services of streaming and I would not put any obstacles, but the opposite happened.

The decision of the European Competition Commission It will be decisive to know if the most expensive merger of all time in the technology sector has elements to get ahead or if it is definitively buried. So far, it is known that, if the 15 th of May there is no pronouncement, it should not be postponed more than day 22. The timer is counting down.