The French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, a true lover of the seventh art known for films such as “Life and nothing else” and “Today it all begins”, passed away this Thursday at 79 years old.

Tavernier leaves dozens of films that were recognized internationally with awards such as four César awards, the BAFTA in 1990 for “Life and nothing else”, as well as awards from the Venice, Berlin and San Sebastián festivals. He was also awarded in 1984 at the Cannes Film Festival in the category of best director, for “A Sunday in the country”.

“Together with his wife Sarah, their children Nils and Tiffany and their grandchildren, the Lumière Institute and Thierry Frémaux have the sadness and pain of informing them of the disappearance, today, of Bertrand Tavernier”, the Institute published on its Twitter account Lumière from Lyon, of which Tavernier was president.

There are times Sarah, ses enfants Nils et Tiffany et ses petits-enfants, l’Institut Lumière et Thierry Frémaux ont la sad et la douleur de vous faire part de la disparition, ce jour, by Bertrand Tavernier. pic.twitter.com/apVuXzYgmS – Institut Lumière (@InstitutLumiere) March 25, 2021

The newspaper La Croix, with whom the filmmaker collaborated since 2000, also echoed the news of his death without specifying the cause, and praised her career, her generosity, and her taste for cooking and literature.

Son of the writer Eric Tavernier, also editor of the literary magazine “Confluences”, the young Bertrand was born on April 25, 1941 in Lyon (French center) and since he was a child he lived with literary luminaries such as Paul Eluard or Louis Aragón. The latter even lived with his family for a season.

He fell in love with the cinema when, as a child, he was admitted to a sanatorium to cure himself of tuberculosis and never again separated from that childhood love. Upon moving to Paris, he founded the cineclub with some friends Nickelodeon and collaborated in the 60s with various magazines.

He confessed in interviews that he had chosen the cinema to develop an artistic activity different from that of his father and have your own personal space.

Maker of 31 titles Between feature films, shorts and film segments with various authors, Tavernier assured that he loved everything in the cinema and, therefore, in addition to being a director, he was a screenwriter, dialogue writer and producer, even on television.

He also made documentaries and before shooting films he directed a film club and was a critic for several film magazines, including the inevitable Cahiers du cinéma.

Also, it was a popularizer in France of American cinema from the 1940s, both by established figures and cult producers little known outside their country, and published several books reference on this topic. “30 years of American cinema”, became a reference in the matter.

Bertrand Tavernier was recognized for disseminating American cinema in France. Photo EFE.

Directed great actors

He worked with all the great interpreters of French cinema of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, such as Romy Schneider, Philippe Noiret, Michel Piccoli, Nathalie Baye, Isabelle Huppert, Jean Rochefort or Sophie Marceau.

In and out of his movies, Tavernier militated in different combats: against censorship and torture during the Algerian war, in favor of undocumented immigrants and in favor of rescuing some directors from oblivion.

“I don’t feel more jaded now than when I started,” he assured in 2016, when presenting his documentary “Journey through French cinema”, a very personal history of the seventh art that he wove after having seen hundreds of films.

With screenwriter Colo Tavernier (whom he divorced, who died in 2020), he had two children: Nils, actor and director, and Tiffany, writer. With her, he shot “Holy Lola” (2004) about adoption in Cambodia. In 2005, he remarried screenwriter Sarah Thibau.

Sources: AFP and EFE.

LGP