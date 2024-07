Russian dictator Vladimir Putin: economist Valentina Bondarenko’s death is the latest in a list of mysterious deaths in Russia | Photo: EFE/EPA/VALERY SHARIFULIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

It has happened again: a prominent Russian figure has died under mysterious circumstances. The state news agency Tass reported that renowned economist Valentina Bondarenko died at the age of 82 after falling from the window of her Moscow apartment.

“She fell from the window of her apartment, unfortunately it was not possible to save her, the injuries she suffered were incompatible with life,” reported Tass, cited by the American magazine Newsweek. The death occurred on Monday (22), according to the agency.

Bondarenko was a leading researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow and director of the economic research organization ND Kondratiev International Foundation.

In recent years, several prominent Russian figures, many of them former allies of dictator Vladimir Putin, have died in mysterious circumstances, officially described as accidents (such as falling from windows and drowning) or due to illness, which has created the conviction in the West that the Kremlin was behind these deaths.