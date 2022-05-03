Culiacan, Sinaloa – In the facilities of the Country Club of Culiacán, another edition of the State Golf Tournament was held, an annual event that brought together players from different parts of Mexico and the United States to compete.

The sporting event was on April 30 and May 1 of the current year. And there were two exits by shotgun, the one on Saturday was at 1:00 p.m. and the one on Sunday, at 09:00. After this and on the second day, in the afternoon the award ceremony was held for those who were the best in this tournament.

And on the first day, David Testas, Daniel Osuna, Sergio Ibarra, Manolo Castañón, Marcos Ley, Iván Castro, Germán Pérez, Emilio Richter, Checo Pérez, Daniel Lichter, Jesús González, Johnny Sterling, Fak were present at the golf course. Basconcelos, Jhooony Rubio, Francisco Pérez, Rolando Vega, Juan Carlos Moreno and Bernardo Lizárraga, among others.

From the first day, those present at this event were very punctual upon arrival and some of them had the opportunity to arrive early in order to warm up and put in their minds each shot they planned to take during the tournament in order to have the opportunity to be among the lucky winners.

When the game ended, a large part of those gathered there were delighted with the event and promised that they would surely return to the Sinaloa capital when the next edition of this state-level golf tournament was confirmed and which has been received with great emotion and enthusiasm. .