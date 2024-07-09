The Brazilian mountaineer Marcelo Motta Delvauxa prominent climber with more than 100 ascents in the Andes and the Himalayas, lost his life in a tragic accident on Nevado Coropuna, the fourth highest mountain in Peru.

Marcelo, born in Juiz de Fora, had been missing since June 30, when he was trying to explore a little-known route on the southwest face of the mountain, renowned among experts for its beauty and technical complexity.

In the videos released by the rescue team, You can see the dark, deep hole where their adventure ended.The crevasse is so deep that its bottom is not visible, and the surrounding snow is soft and unstable, creating a dangerous trap for climbers.

The journey and the mystery solved



Using Motta’s GPS data, experts were able to reconstruct his entire route. After reaching the summit on July 3, Motta began his descent. Thirty minutes later, the GPS stopped moving and began recording its location in the same place. It was at this point that the mystery of the accident was solved.

The climbers who took part in the search followed the entire route to find the missing pieces of the tragic event. This is how they managed to understand the last moments of the climber:

Attempts to reach the summit: Marcelo had camped at 4,880 metres above sea level on Nevado Coropuna. After waiting two days for the weather to improve, he tried to reach the summit, but decided to return to camp.

Marcelo had camped at 4,880 metres above sea level on Nevado Coropuna. After waiting two days for the weather to improve, he tried to reach the summit, but decided to return to camp. Decline: After several unsuccessful attempts, he finally reached the summit on July 3. According to the GPS, he spent only a short time on the summit before beginning the descent to the base of the mountain.

After several unsuccessful attempts, he finally reached the summit on July 3. According to the GPS, he spent only a short time on the summit before beginning the descent to the base of the mountain. Encounter with the rift: Thirty minutes into the descent, about 100 metres below the summit, Marcelo found a crevasse. He walked around it looking for the best place to jump over it and left his poles marking the way back.

Thirty minutes into the descent, about 100 metres below the summit, Marcelo found a crevasse. He walked around it looking for the best place to jump over it and left his poles marking the way back. Jump and fall: As he approached the crevasse to jump over it, the edge gave way and Marcelo fell into the “endless” hole. The crevasse, entirely covered by a light layer of powder snow, was completely open at one point, resulting in the climber’s fatal fall.

