In an event that has moved the community of Vila Matilde, in the Eastern Zone of São Paulo, Denis Yoshio Feltrim, A 32-year-old bodybuilder and economist was shot dead last Saturday (9), a few meters from the family residence.

Feltrim, known for his influence in the digital fitness field with more than 50 thousand followers on Instagram, was the victim of an attack perpetrated by two individuals on a motorcycle.

The unfortunate incident occurred when, according to Civil Police reports based on testimonies, Feltrim, whose vehicle had broken down, asked a person to take him to his family home.

As he got out of the car and headed towards the house, he was intercepted by the attackers who, without saying a word, opened fire on him and immediately fled.

The rescue attempt was led by his brother, who desperately tried to take him to a hospital. On the way, they met a unit of the Fire Department, which proceeded to transfer the injured man to the Tatuapé Municipal Hospital.

Unfortunately, Feltrim suffered cardiac arrest and passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The news of his death has generated deep sadness among family, friends and followers, who have taken to social networks to express their pain and pay tribute to his memory.

“Today God picked up my son, Denis Yoshio Feltrim, my love, prince, rest in the arms of the Lord,” wrote his mother, Miyoko Nilza Itamura, in an emotional message where he also asked for divine comfort for his family and remembered his son with affection and admiration.

Until now, it is unknown if Feltrim had received threats or had enemies who could be behind this crime.

What do the authorities say?

The Civil Police began an investigation to clarify the facts and requested expert examinations from the Criminalistics Institute and the Legal Medical Institute.

The case has been registered as homicide at the 31st Police Department of Vila Carrão, and the authorities have called for citizen collaboration to find those responsible for this crime that has taken the life of the 'influencer'.

