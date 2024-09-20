Argentine actor and director Daniel Fanego, with an extensive career in theater, television and film and committed to human rights causes, He died at the age of 69, according to the Argentine Actors Association.

According to the criteria of

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our member and former union leader, actor and director Daniel Fanego.“With extensive experience in theatre, television and film, he was one of the most beloved and award-winning actors of his generation. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, accompanying them in this difficult time,” the association said in a statement.

Fanego, who held various positions in that actors’ union, He died at home surrounded by his family and “absolutely at peace,” as reported by his son Manu on social media.

The cause of his death has not been reported, but local media reported that had been suffering from an illness for years.

Daniel Fanego’s career in theatre and cinema

Born on March 30, 1955Fanego studied law but after four years decided to devote himself entirely to acting and made his stage debut in 1977 with the play “The Anatomy Lesson.”

In theater, his career includes works such as ‘Porteños’, ‘The Three Sisters’, ‘Camille’, ‘Twelve Men in Conflict’, ‘Open Couple’, ‘Medea’, ‘The Misanthrope’, ‘Pygmalion’, ‘Flight to Capistrano’, ‘Letters from the Absent’, ‘The Lion in Winter’ and the ‘one-man show Modestamente Fanego’, among others.

He was also one of the Founders of the TeatroxlaIdentidad cycleabout the children of missing persons from the military dictatorship who were handed over to other families and are still being searched for by their grandmothers.

On television and on platform series they participated in ‘Marginal’, ‘The Kingdom’, ‘The Chosen One’, ‘Killer Women’, ‘I Will Resist’, ‘El Rafa’, ‘The Sister-in-Law’, ‘The Males’, ‘The First of Us’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Bárbara Narváez’, ‘Loving… the Savage’, ‘Mrs. Ordoñez’, ‘The Bronze Garden’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

In cinema he stood out in films such as ‘Betibú’, ‘El Ángel’, ‘Luna de Avellaneda’, ‘From the Abyss’, ‘Accused’, ‘Eva Doesn’t Sleep’, ‘Akelarre’, ‘The World Against Me’, ‘The Loves of Laurita’, ‘The Clouds’, ‘The Punk Professor’, ‘We All Have a Plan’ and ‘El Fausto criollo’.

EFE