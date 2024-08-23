A prestigious restaurant chain announced that it is bankrupt and will gradually begin closing its establishments. The company, known for its family-style dining establishments, experienced a “limited customer demand.”

Apparently, their financial crisis originated since pandemica problem that they continued to experience during 2024.

This is the American restaurant chain Buca di Beppo, specializing in Italian-American food. It was founded in 1993 and had hundreds of branches throughout the world. North American territory.

The well-known chain was not receiving enough customers. Photo:iStock Share

According to CBS News, Revenues in the first five months of 2024 fell by at least 10%, a figure that was also repeated compared to last year.

Under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Act, Buca di Beppo must settle for debts in excess of $10 million. Of this debt, approximately $1.36 million corresponds to gift cards that customers have not yet redeemed.

Other restaurants in the United States have declared bankruptcy this 2024

According to the aforementioned media, the restaurant industry in the United States has been struggling to maintain its sales by reducing expenses, a difficult goal to meet. with the increase in food prices and labor costs.

Buca di Beppo joins other casual dining chains such as Red Lobster, Sticky’s Finger Joint and Tijuana Flats, which have also filed for bankruptcy this year.

“While the restaurant industry has faced significant challenges, this measure It is the best step to follow for our brand,” said Rich Saultz, president of Buca di Beppo, in a statement.

As part of its bankruptcy process, Buca di Beppo has begun to close underperforming premises, including the closure of a dozen establishments last month, a situation that will ultimately affect hundreds of American families.

Vanessa Perez

