Renovations | This is how wonderful it looks in the newly renovated garden of Kaisaniemi

Gardener Mari-Hanna Hanwell performs maintenance operations on the new maintenance bridge in the palm hall of the Kaisaniemi garden. The construction of the bridge was the main reason for starting the renovation.

The interior of the Kaisaniemi Botanical Garden was closed for months due to renovation. HS was able to take a peek at the renewed greenhouses.

Prams a pushing woman tries the door of the Kaisaniemi Botanical Garden on Wednesday afternoon, but it doesn't open.

The sign on the door says that the greenhouses are closed for renovations, and they have been that way for the last four months.

“Still, it's rare that day someone eager has tried to break in,” says the head gardener Pertti Pehkonen.

On Friday, the wait ends when the garden run by the University of Helsinki finally opens to the public. HS was able to take a peek at the renovated greenhouse beforehand.

Although no dramatic changes are expected, the general appearance of the greenhouses has clearly improved.

Perhaps the most visible change has to do with the flashy, large posters affixed to the walls of the greenhouses. They describe the environment in which plants actually grow.

For example, in the savannah room there are posters depicting Kenya's dry season and rainy season. The island room, on the other hand, is decorated with a huge poster of a paradise island, after all the plants in the room come from places like Madagascar and Hawaii.

See also Judgments | The man was convicted of rape on the basis of "general life experience" - the Court of Appeal rejected the charge Head gardener Pertti Pehkonen presents the savanna room. Large posters have been made on the walls, which describe the habitat of the plants in the room.

In the Saarihuone, the poster runs across the entire long wall.

According to Pehkonen, the purpose of the posters is to arouse even more interest in plants, when you get a better understanding of where they are born. But they are also a welcome change instead of empty, gray walls.

“I'm really excited about these,” he says.

Renovation the main attraction was by no means the decoration of the walls. The root cause can be found in the palm room, i.e. the largest and most central greenhouse.

Dense palm fronds obscure the view, but voices can be heard from somewhere high up.

Gardener Mari-Hanna Hanwell is currently performing maintenance operations on the new maintenance bridge, which is why the renovation was started in the first place. It is attached by cables to the roof of the greenhouse built in 1889.

Mari-Hanna Hanwell is doing somersaults on the roof line while attached to a safety harness. The maintenance bridge hangs by cables from the roof of the greenhouse, which dates from the end of the 19th century.

In connection with the renovation, the more than 130-year-old wooden parts were replaced, which, according to Pehkonen, were almost completely rotten. At the same time, the wrought iron parts were cleaned and the windows were washed.

For several months, the palmusalia was covered by a temporary working platform, under which all the plants remained hidden. However, with the help of artificial lights, they survived, even though one tree had to be cut short in the way of scaffolding.

The new maintenance bridge makes it easier for gardeners to trim palm trees that grow several meters tall. Working on the ceiling is a delicate task, and Hanwell has to attach himself to the railing with a safety harness.

The bridge is closed to the public for safety reasons, and even the workers don't always have a place there, depending on the weather conditions.

“If the wind is strong, the whole rack sways. And if there is a lot of snow on the roof, the pressure can become too strong,” explains Pehkonen.

According to Pehkonen, “the ugliest plant in the collection”, i.e. the evergreen planted in 2017, got a new spotlight. It uses its roots to find water deep in the ground and may live up to 2,000 years.

Under renovation practically all the lights in the greenhouses were renewed.

This may especially please the visitors of the snow room. There you can find our famous giant tree, which is blooming followed in HS in recent years, with a hard eye.

This way, in the spring and winter, the snowdrop is only a small leaf at the bottom of the pool, but thanks to the spotlight attached above it, the snowdrop may bloom more often in the future. Usually, the flowering is timed around Midsummer.

The giant snow in the center of the snow room is completely under water for the time being. Soon it will be raised closer to the surface and the water will be colored black.

The leaky crack at the edge of the pool has also been repaired, for which some of the plants had to be moved.

“The plants didn't like it very much and one mangrove died. But luckily we had two of them,” says Pehkonen.

The outdoor garden, which is almost a hectare in size, was almost completely renewed less than ten years ago. In August of next year, the main entrance of the garden is to be moved to the side of Rautatientor.

The greenhouses are open from March 1 from Tuesday to Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm and from Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Closed on Mondays. Entrance fee. Free access to the outdoor garden every day of the year from 9 am to 8 pm.