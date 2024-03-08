Renovations | The metro station in the center of Helsinki is already preparing for the summer shutdown

In the center of Helsinki, the Rautatietori metro station is preparing for repairs that will start in the summer, during which the station will be closed.

Railway Square the renovation and closing of the metro station for the entire summer are already being prepared.

Some of the works are also visible to ordinary travelers.

The central part of the metro station's platform level was demarcated this week with mesh fences, according to a release from Pääkaupunkiseudu Kaupunkiliken Oy. A fire compartmentalized work area will be built in the demarcated area for project storage and work.

Metro station is going to close at the beginning of June for the whole summer. At that time, the metro trains do not go to the Rautatientori metro station at all and only stop at the nearest ones, Kamppi and Helsinki University stations.

This week the preparatory work that has started slightly restricts movement on the platform level of the station. In addition, the access to the escalators on the platform level takes place on the edges of the platform area parallel to the metro train.

The preparatory work will not affect metro traffic. Fixed protection walls will be built during the spring in the area now delimited by a mesh fence.

The project will improve the station's fire safety. The station's sprinkler system, for example, will be renewed.

The fire alarm system will also be expanded and all electronic telecommunications and security systems will be renewed.