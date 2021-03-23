Renovations The entire outer shell of the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma will be dismantled just over 20 years after its completion – “It is necessary to make a big renovation”

During the renovation of the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma, the entire exterior of the building will be renewed. The zinc roof with its substructures will also be replaced.

Kiasma was completed in 1998 according to the winning plan of the international architectural competition in the center of Helsinki.

The architecturally high-quality and geometrically demanding competition proposal was awarded to an American architect. Steven Hollin designed by.

Both the architectural and structural design were the architect who was the main designer of the renovation project. Simo Freesen according to the good quality in time.

“However, the structures and their shapes were so difficult that the implementation of many details was left halfway. That’s why it’s necessary to do a big renovation now, ”Freese says.

The original shape and dimensions of the building must not be altered. Although Kiasma does not officially have the status of a shelter building, the preservation of its architecture as it is is a common state of mind between the National Board of Antiquities and the building administrator’s Senate Properties.

Renewable metal strips end up being reused.­

The renovation currently underway is by far the largest phase of the Senate’s three-phase Kiasma rehabilitation program, which was launched in 2014. In the previous phase, the laminated glass planks of the facade on the Mannerheimintie side were replaced.

“Unfortunately, the planks installed at that time now have to be replaced as warranty work with new ones because they turned yellow due to a product defect. The exchange will be made during this project, ”Senate Builder Manager Selja Flink says.

Curved the roof is demanding in shape but mathematically controllable. The shape follows a well-defined three-dimensional torus surface, according to which the cross-section of the roof remains constant, but the width varies.

Even the original roof was dimensionally accurate, but its building physical functionality has proven to be deficient.

Kiasma in 2013.­

The first steps in the repair site, which began in December, were the demolition of the roof, which proved that the vapor barrier film was not tight at the seams. It will now be replaced by an injectable vapor barrier, the installation of which began at the turn of February-March.

“There have been uncontrolled air leaks and deficiencies in thermal insulation at the junctions of the structures. The sprayed air barrier ensures that all connections and structures are made airtight, ”said the person responsible for the structural design of the renovation. Simo-Pekka Valtonen Insuriööritoimisto Lauri Mehto oy says.

As a roofing material is a zinc sheet with an alloy of less than one percent copper, titanium and aluminum. The function of copper is to increase the toughness of the material, while the addition of titanium gives the material more hardness, which is brought by steel in a standard sheet metal roof.

Kiasman In this case, the thickness of the zinc sheet varies from 0.8 millimeters on steep roof surfaces to 0.7 millimeters on gentler surfaces. The typical thickness of a traditional steel sheet metal roof is half a millimeter.

The sealing of a zinc roof differs from the sealing of a conventional sheet metal roof in that the outside temperature must be clearly on the plus side.

“In addition, the seams need to be even more precise and gentle than what can be used with a traditional seam roof. A skilled tinsmith can also weld a zinc roof, but you have to approach it a little differently. Therefore, the delivery of the roofing material manufacturer, Rheinzink, Germany, includes installation training, ”the roofing expert in the project Juhani Leijamaa TJL Palvelu oy says.

In addition to the material, there is another difficulty in roofing: the shape of the roof. In order for it to be implemented exactly correctly, the roof shape of the existing structure has been modeled for the repair project.

In this project, the limits of the possibilities of modeling are tested – and they are exceeded in the sense that by modeling the information produced on information on zinc sheeting in Tieto oy is taken to the construction site.

The laser-scanned, now slightly changing shape of the gable roof is achieved on site so that a sufficient number of future sheet metal joints are marked with guides. They help to realize the curved shape according to the architectural plan in even-width years.

Dust management in the exhibition spaces is handled by vacuuming.­

Now running In the current contract, all of Kiasma’s glass facades and the glass structure of the light opening will be renewed. The replacement of the above-mentioned glass planks on the Mannerheimintie side is part of the previous contract, and it will be carried out as warranty work in parallel with the main contract of Rakennus oy Antti J. Ahola, which started in December.

The contract for the construction office Ahola is scheduled to be completed before the Ars Contemporary Art Exhibition in April 2022. After the roofing work at the beginning of the contract, it is time to renew the entire façade. Part of it is glass and part is aluminum.

At the time, glass structures were dimensioned according to the standards of the time. From the current point of view, their dimensioning is not the responsibility of Lasifakta oy, an expert in glass structures. Tahvo Sutelan according to no longer sufficient.

“The most significant shortcomings are related to moisture engineering performance, operational safety and energy efficiency. The definition of wind loads and material and load safety factors have also become stricter, ”he says.

Glass structures however, the biggest dilemma is the capacity of the steel frame supporting the glass structure.

Steel bearing existing glass is not able to transfer the weight of the glass to the vertical profiles without bending, which is why the frame must be reinforced so that reinforcement is visible as little as possible.

At this point, the issue has been resolved by reinforcing the steel frame with separate flat steel supports.

Once the roof and facades have been refurbished, the focus of the site work will shift to the interior. Among other things, the suspended ceiling structures of the gallery spaces, the kitchen technology of the kitchen and the stage mechanics of the Kiasma Theater will be renewed.