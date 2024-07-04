Renovations | New twists and turns in the renovation of Kaisaniemi Park – This is what the troubled park looks like now

Renovations|The renovation of Kaisaniemi Park has forced people passing through the park to take detours. Now the Pohjoisbaana bordering the park is almost finished.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The renovation of Kaisaniemipuisto’s Pohjoisbaana is progressing slightly behind schedule. The section of the track between the railway station and the restaurant Cajsan Helme was completed on Tuesday. For now, the park is largely a construction site, but parts will be opened as they are completed. The price of the renovation of Kaisaniemi Park is more than 18 million euros.

Kaisaniemi park The renovation of Pohjoisbaana now went ahead on Tuesday, a little behind schedule. The section between the main train station and the restaurant Cajsan Helme was completed, and the final line will be completed during July.

Originally, the entire Baana was supposed to be ready by the end of June.

“The overall situation is right on schedule,” says the project manager Sari Niinivirta-Mamonoff From the City of Helsinki regarding the renovation of Kaisaniemi Park.

The finished banana patch means changes to the detours in the park. The replacement route that ran through the park during the Baana closure is now closed.

Baana to the north of Cajsan Helme is still under construction.

Although the renovation is progressing, the park still doesn’t look particularly inviting this summer. The park is mostly populated by construction site fences and excavators.

In addition to the northern railway, the Kaisaniemi school’s recess yard, the park’s smaller playground, the entrance to the Botanical Garden, and the main pipes running under the park are currently under renovation. So the whole park is largely a construction site.

The current phase of the renovation of Kaisaniemi Park started last fall and will likely continue until next summer. Kaisaniemi Park is Finland’s oldest public park.

Bridge at the moment, there is not much to do with the central parts of the park, because almost the entire park is behind construction site fences.

If the goal is to get from the corners of Helsinki Central Station to the Kruunuhaa side, the only open route runs along the southern edge of the park along Svante Olsson’s puikuja. You can travel in the north-south direction by the park along the Pohjoisbaana. Even though the northern part of the railway starting from Cajsa Helme is still in progress, you can cycle and walk along it.

The newly completed part of Baana in the north seems to arouse pride, at least in the park’s construction workers, who urge people to come and see it when they pass by. Also Cajsan Helme’s assistant restaurant manager Kristiina Riitinki praises the representative appearance of Baana’s paving.

The route through the park from the railway station side to the Kruunuhaa side runs along Svante Olsson’s park alley.

A large part of the park is currently a construction site.

Especially In the initial phase of Baana’s renovation, Niinivirta-Mamonoff received some feedback about the confusion of the temporary routes. According to him, in addition to the park renovation, the Kaisantunnel construction site and street construction were packed into the area at the same time, which made traffic even more difficult.

The Kaisan tunnel was opened in May. According to Niinivirta-Mamonoff, it has also clarified the park’s routes. The majority of the northern route has also now gotten off the detour.

“Of course, there will always be some construction work, but at least the access to the tunnel is better.”

Walking in the park is restricted by numerous construction site fences.

From here going forward, there will be more and more good news from the construction site, Niinivirta-Mamonoff assures.

“Until the end of next June, parts of the park will be opened as they are completed.”

When this part of the project is completed, the renovation will continue with, among other things, the renovation of the old water pool and the adjacent playground and sports field.

The Helsinki City Environment Board approved the renovation plans for the park in 2021. The price tag for the entire renovation is more than 18 million euros.