Renovation The wife didn’t know what to say when Pasi Lehtola bought a full truck trailer – now there is a telecommuting space in the yard, which is like straight from an interior design magazine.

Pasi Lehtola gave his wife Seija Killström a 40-year-old truck-wrapped full trailer as a gift for her 40th birthday. There were many surprises in the renovation.

Seija Killström the commute was before 53 miles, now it’s 53 steps. In the yard of the home in the church village of Vihti, there is a truck full trailer, where he runs his Kodistamo interior design company.

Parquet floors, trendy finger panel walls, fire in the fireplace and an overall look like an interior magazine. Wouldn’t think we’re in a truck trailer.