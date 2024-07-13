Renovation | The couple bought a two-bedroom in poor condition in Vallila – The end result shows how the two-bedroom became a triangle without knocking down the walls

Architects Mikko Merz and Laura Mattila in the open kitchen of their new home.

A family of architects renovated a hundred-year-old duplex in Helsinki’s Vallila using traditional methods. Now the two-room apartment is practically a triangle, even though no walls were knocked down.

Othere is a wonderful space here, thought the architects Laura Mattila and Mikko Merzwhen they moved into their new apartment last summer.

Well, there is no more than 51 square meters of space – but it seemed like a huge amount to them, because previously a family of four lived in a 35-square-meter studio apartment in the same building.