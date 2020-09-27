Renovation One of Helsinki’s most iconic buildings was covered in a hood – this is how the almost 200-year-old university main building will change

The architect who restores the value house makes choices between the strata of different eras: what is preserved and what is restored?

Helsinki in the ongoing renovation of the university’s main building, the starting point is to preserve not only the Senate Square side, completed in 1832; CL Engelin architecture, too JS Sirénin early deposition.

In the 1930s, Sirén planned the extension of the building and, in addition, the repair of the part drawn by Engel after it was damaged by the 1944 bombings.

Sirén retained Engel’s façade architecture, which he had also used in the 1930s extension, but a new interior with the exception of the foyer and ballroom, which was expanded.

Architect Timo Jeskanen admires old plaster decorations. They are an integral part of the Empire architecture of the Engel era.­

in the 1990’s the building was renovated by an architect Ola Laihon plans.

“The house shows traces of two architects and a few alterations, which makes it necessary to think about what needs to be preserved or restored or whether it will be replaced by a new, modern look. When the renovation can be seen as one layer, there are three layers visible here, ”Laiho said in an 1989 interview with Rakennuslehti.

Now an architect Timo Jeskanella there have been at least three storeys to be valued in a law-protected building. The subject of protection is not only the Engel era but also the part designed by Sirén and the interiors he designed for the Engel building. Efforts are also being made to preserve the strata designed by Laiho.

About protection despite the building being subject to modification requirements.

This can be clearly seen on the renovation site of the main building of the University of Helsinki, which is involved in Rakennuslehti’s Site of the Year competition together with the other Engel value building Merikasarmi.

More than 30 years have passed since the previous repairs to both. Now, architects are once again on the verge of the ultimate values ​​of considering which layers of different eras to preserve. A good guideline is Laiho’s thoughts.

“It is the architect’s subjective view of what he considers to be preserved from each era. Good planning is being maintained at all times, and that is when we are forcibly valued. Some late stage may be a great design, and the original may fit the whole better, ”Laiho said.

Excavation was the most risky part of the repair project.­

The building in Laiho’s opinion, it must not be solidified, but must be able to be flexible so that it can function.

“Then we have to look for a synthesis of what the user wants and what makes sense for the architectural and historical value of the building.”

In the 1990s, the quality level was raised, for example, by replacing linoleum with parquet and replacing the surface of the original marbled dining counter with real marble.

Today, raising the quality level is especially related to the functionality of teaching facilities, building technology, fire safety and accessibility.

Building services the addition has required demolition, as there will be a huge increase in ventilation and electrical engineering. During the lean, air ducts were placed inside the old brick walls, but the old duct sizes were no longer enough.

Jeskanen is careful not to make unnecessary and irreversible changes to the structures. When improvements are made again, perhaps after 30 years, they can be made without breaking the original structures.

The main building of the University of Helsinki was expanded to the size of a block in the 1930s.­

White or yellow house?

The most visible design decision for the house is related to the facade on the Senate Square side. In the past, there was talk of a white house, which was a university, and yellow, which was a senate. Since then, the university has also been painted yellow.

When Sirén expanded the main building to the size of a block, he also chose yellow for the facades of the extension. The same choice was then made by Laihok.

The color design was now based on a comprehensive color study, but no paint surfaces from Engel’s time could be found on the facades. Sirén’s colors were reasonably found and are to be restored inside the building.

According to architect Timo Jeskanenka, the old part should not be distinguished by color from the newer one. The block is used to being seen as a whole and on the other hand as a pair with the Senate House. Changing the color could be as strange to the townspeople as changing the Cathedral back to yellow.

However, Jeskanen lightened and freshly darkened and turned green the color of the facade. “The new shade is in line with the National Library but a little more colorful,” he says.

Subcontractors involved in the design

The repairs will be carried out using an alliance model in which the parties are the funds of the University of Helsinki, YIT and Jeskanen-Repo-Teränne Architects. What is new about the alliance is that some of the subcontractors have been involved as partners at the request of the university, ie to influence plans and decisions openly.

There have been constant surprises at the repair site as demolition work progresses, and the planning has been refined almost weekly.

Surprises have been caused, for example, by the water roof beams that had to be strengthened, the foreman in charge of the construction site Kai Vendelin He tells about YIT.

Internal excavation for the new elevator was the biggest risk site on the site, but the work was successful. Vendelin admits that in doing so, it was horrible how the wall stays in place. When it was possible with a wire saw cutting the stones, the relief was big.

Repair also requires the protection of the old.­

