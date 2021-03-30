The completion of the reconstruction of the Voronezh House of Architects was postponed to the end of May 2021. Thus, the deadlines for the completion of the work have been shifted again. Earlier, the authorities promised to hold the first meetings in the reconstructed building by spring.

In the city administration IA “Abireg” explained that the reconstruction period had to be increased due to the fact that during the renovation process the builders announced the need for additional work that was not provided for in the contract.

In particular, it was necessary to replace the volumetric letters on the facade of the building. During the restoration, it turned out that specialists would not be able to restore them. After that, the mayor’s office announced an auction to find a contractor for the installation of the external structure for 2.2 million rubles.

Now in the House of Architects, they have finished strengthening the structures, replaced whole parts of the walls, floors and roof. In addition, the electrical wiring was completely replaced there, which was previously in disrepair. The finishing of the outer part of the stairs remained.

The cost of the reconstruction is 8.5 million rubles.

The issue of reconstruction of the building was raised in September 2017 after the mayor’s office threatened to take it away from the Union of Architects. Instead of various educational forums and exhibitions, there was a clothing trade, religious events were held.