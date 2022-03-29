Renovation Moisture damage was obvious, and in front of residents a nightmare – Then a small housing company in Vantaa came up with a clever solution

To the structures there have been signs of moisture damage and a condominium nightmare ahead – plumbing repairs that have been postponed many times.

Like the situation was also In a housing company located in Rajatorpa, Vantaa, about a year ago. It was known, of course, that the most sensible thing would have been to repair the pipes before the first pipe leak, but only the crouching suspended ceilings woke up.

Three other nearby housing companies decided to leave on the initiative of the property manager and, after a little publicity, to carry out a pipe renovation as a group renovation project.

The starting point for the group renovation was good, as there are many apartment buildings of the same age in the 1970s in the Rajatorpa area. They have very similar floor plans and even a regional maintenance company with which housing companies are used to cooperating.

The common goal was to achieve savings in design and construction costs and to arouse the interest of large construction companies in the site.

“It can be difficult for small condominiums to get even responses to their requests for quotations from construction companies, but there is nothing stopping them from allying regionally and competing for any renovations together. Even larger construction companies are then often interested in offering, ” Juhani Hodju says.

He has been the Chairman of the Board of Nuijatie 19, a housing company, since the middle of the group renovation project.

“The boards of condominiums should cross borders and cooperate more actively with other condominiums in the same area. They can also learn from each other, as there are more diverse experts in the boards of several housing companies, for example in the field of construction and finance. Property managers should also cooperate more open-mindedly. ”

Often it is thought that in a group renovation project, the housing companies enter into a joint agreement with the contractor, but in practice these contracts are usually company-specific.

“The legislation does not directly preclude housing companies from reaching a joint agreement on a group renovation project, but in practice it would be inappropriate and cumbersome for me, at least for large projects such as pipe repairs. For example, if a housing association decides to withdraw from the contract or does not pay its share, the contractor would in principle have the option of turning to other housing associations if they were jointly and severally liable for the performance of the contract, ”says the lawyer. Who Rosen from the law firm Kuhanen, Asikainen & Kanerva oy.

However, there is nothing to prevent condominiums from bidding together at different stages of the project. This was done, for example, in Rajatorpa, Vantaa.

“Together, for example, we sent out a dozen tenders to contractors and received 6-8 responses. There was a lot of choice, but in the final games, the price competition became very tight, and the choice was made between 2 and 3 contractors, ”says the housing company. Member of the Board of Nuijatie 5 Egil Sundberg.

Also quality criteria were considered. Sundberg says that he has asked familiar supervisors, for example, how well the cooperation and project management have gone at the contractor’s reference sites. Recommendations related to work management were relevant. The choice was also influenced by the fact that it felt safe to deal with a big company.

“It’s also important to choose a qualified project manager for your project.”

The destination Remonttipartio oy was chosen as the main contractor, which is currently responsible not only for the Rajatorpa but also for the much larger Helsinki Siltamäki group renovation project. Both have a production manager Esa Isopahkalain whose view both the housing association and the contractor will benefit from the group renovation project.

“A big contractor may not even be interested in a project that is being offered by a 25-apartment housing association, but a 150-apartment group renovation project is certainly interesting. This was the situation in Rajatorppa, for example, ”he says.

Group renovation projects are being carried out, especially in the suburbs of the 1970s.

In the next few years, the renovation patrol will also have experience of a group renovation project for six tower blocks in Pihlajamäki, Helsinki, and a project for two housing companies in Itäkeskus.

“For larger projects, the contractor can get a discount on their supplies and materials purchases, and we take that into account when pricing a group renovation project. In a group renovation project, there are usually similar houses and flats next to each other, so we can make better use of the lessons of the first house in the next houses and balance the resources better than in the housing company’s own project, ”Isopahkala compares.

At the border stop one of the housing companies in the group project has already been completed, two are currently under construction, and the pipeline repairs of the last housing company are being started.

He works as a project manager in two housing companies in Rajatorpa Petri Anttila The repair patrol says that the contracts are quite similar from one condominium to another with their hot water, sewer and electrical repairs.

The heating lines will not be renewed, but the underfloor bathrooms will be fully heated. The stairwells will be renovated, the kitchen furniture will be renewed, and if desired, the shareholders can also order kitchen renovations as alterations.

There are also some differences: in one condominium, a laundry is being built on the site new retail space, and at the same time the sauna space will be divided between the laundry room and the sauna.

“Time goes by when there are many opinions in every condominium and they try to find the best option from them. However, lessons are being learned from good solutions. For example, a nearby housing company has undergone a complete sauna renovation and has been watching, ”says Egil Sundberg.

An exhaust air heat pump will also come to one housing association heat recovery. Sundberg estimates that the housing company’s purchasing energy consumption will decrease it makes about 50 percent.

Group repairs began to be developed in Finland a decade ago, when it was estimated that they would offer new opportunities for developing industrial prefabricated products. Repair Scout Sales Manager Jaakko Hartikainen considers that this has also happened, although in Rajatorpa they could not be considered due to space constraints.

The floor structure of the sauna will be renewed, and the best implementation option in terms of practical and cost is being considered in the housing company’s yard. The same solution can be used in other housing companies.

On the market a wide range of industrial element solutions is available. They can sometimes contain a lot of technical building systems: for example, domestic water pipes, a vertical drain and a wall-mounted toilet, as well as water and sewer connections for a sink to be installed next to it. Heat wiring and power surges may also be implemented with a separate add-on module.

“Wall toilets have been sluggish in condominiums, but I would see them as a luxury that makes cleaning easier. In the early years, there were also some installation problems in the industrial boom elements, but they have already established themselves in hotel use, ”says Hartikanen.

Pipe repairs have typically been carried out as group projects, but examples can also be found facade overhaul projects, and more recently geothermal systems may have been involved.

It has generally been difficult to get group renovation projects up and running because housing companies often do not cooperate with each other.

CEO of Eerika Hyry Consulting oy Eerika Hyry however, estimates that group projects have become more common in the suburbs of the 1970s since they reached the age of repair. The company he represents is currently preparing group renovation projects in, for example, Rajatorpa and Tapanila in Helsinki.

“Housing companies today need support, above all, for phasing projects and choosing a contract model, when in the past it was mainly considered whether to renovate sewers or stock them and repair bathrooms. Recently, contract models have become more common, with the aim of involving the parties to the project at an earlier stage at the same table, ”he says.

“Today, about one in two of our other pipe repair sites is also considering switching from district heating to geothermal, and in many locations it is progressing.”

Artur Bavlov is installing the suspended ceilings of the bathrooms in Rajatorppa, Vantaa.

Repair patrol carries out both Rajatorpa’s and Siltamäki’s projects as a traditional full-price competitive contract. Efforts have thus been made to increase cooperationthat the contractor was involved in the planning for the final phase, but no major changes were made to the plans.

“I think it is important not to over-design pipe repairs, because the customer’s mind can change along the way and, for example, the structures may become more precise during the production phase. That would cause unnecessary additional costs for housing companies, ”Esa Isopahkala emphasizes.

Siltamäki The line renovation, which is being carried out as a group renovation project, involves six housing companies and has as many as 864 apartments. Managing Director and Property Manager of Siltamäen Huolto oy Jarno Tuokko says that a wide range of repairs have been carried out in the area in the past.

Residents have kept Tuoko busy with the ongoing pipe repairs and contacted him often, even if certain things belonged to someone else, such as a contractor.

“Most of the twisting has been caused by the renovation of the bathrooms because not everyone wanted to get involved,” he says.

In Tuoko’s opinion, however, the benefits of the group project are indisputable.

“The share of design costs is small relative to the total renovation budget, but in the end, big savings can be made because it is possible to replicate plans from house to house. The current Siltamäki group renovation project talks about savings of up to one million euros in both project and implementation planning for line renovations, ”housing company Chairman of the Board of Siltapaju Reijo Sauru estimates, and Tuokko confirms the calculation.

Mixed In Siltamäki and Rajatorpa, additional labor costs also seem to have remained under control. The parties are talking about a level of 1 to 3%, if the large additional work ordered during the renovation is not taken into account.

The contractor estimates that it was able to offer the housing companies a 2 to 3% lower price for the group repairs of the pipeline repairs than if the housing companies had ordered them separately. However, the biggest savings have been achieved at the design stage.

In Siltamäki, a facade renovation that is already being carried out as a group repair is planned to continue the pipe repairs. Then it is planned to consider, for example, solar panel reservations and the transition to geothermal energy. Heat recovery has been abandoned unprofitable due to the low height of the houses.

Sauru and Tuokko also encourage other housing companies to explore the possibilities of a group renovation project in their own pipeline repair projects.