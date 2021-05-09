Renovation construction Jorvi will be rehabilitated with 300 million: In the coming years, the hospital building in its fifties will have modern operating theaters, a helipad and beds that can be adapted to pandemic situations.

Jorvi Hospital has served Uusimaa west of Helsinki for 45 years without major renovations. Over the next five years, it will undergo exceptionally large repair and expansion investments.

When hospital structures and technology are mainly from 1976, it is somewhat expected that the need for renovation is great. At the end of last year, a construction site was started to renovate the K-surgery department at Jorvi Hospital and the laboratory facilities below it, and a major hospital extension will be launched towards the end of the year. The operational planning has taken into account the special needs of pandemics.

At the time of the construction of Jorvi Hospital in Espoo, it was common practice to build a ventilation gap on the facades. Now facade structures and technology have reached the end of their life cycle.

“Over the course of four years, we have been repairing the facades in connection with renovations and have had to find that the thermal insulation of the facades has gotten wet in many places,” the property manager Timo Peltoniemi Hus tells about Tilakeskus.

In SRV’s project management contract, which began in December 2019, the old facades will be completely demolished and replaced with ventilation slots and brick tiles. At the same time, work is being done inside the building in the middle of a functioning hospital.

Urakan the main content is the modernization of ten operating theaters at Jorvi General Hospital. In order to accommodate the new hospital and building technology, the old operating theaters will have to be upgraded. For this reason, the entire top floor and water roof must be dismantled at the operating theaters.

Understandably, the energy economy is also in need of improvement. In the original Jorvi hospital, for example, ventilation technology was inefficient, due to both the lack of heat recovery and the placement of supply and exhaust air machines in different locations. The supply air ducts have so far been drawn into the basement, and the exhaust air has been led through a water roof.

House and hospital technology, as well as structures, are naturally data modeled in this project. There is little recurrence in technology, which is why SRV’s project manager would not be an advanced prefabrication of building technology. Tomi Heinosen according to this case, little arisen benefits.

To the construction site and from there there is only one route next to and between the existing hospital buildings. The same route that leads to the construction site from the south side of the hospital complex also serves as a continuous escape route.

Even here, there would be enough logistical hassle – especially when there is little storage space. The logistics requirements also extend to the removal of site demolition waste: all demolition material, including demolition waste generated during the construction of a new elevator shaft, must be lifted off from above and transported out from the southern end of the building.

As with all site work, it must be possible to carry out demolition in such a way that the surrounding hospital operations are disturbed as little as possible. Below the operating theaters on the second floor, which are now being modernized, there is a laboratory and, among other things, a blood center. Their activities during the construction site below it would have been Hus ’project manager Tomi Virolaisen impossible, so a key task in the early stages of the project was to apply for evasive facilities for the laboratory and other first-floor activities.

“According to the project plan, the construction work was to be carried out in two phases so that hospital operations at one end of the building would have been in progress during the renovation of the other end. However, as the design progressed, the evasive facilities needed for sampling, laboratory and surgical operations were found, ” Toni Väisänen About the architectural firm Tähti-Set oy.

The evasive facilities were found in the old hospital pharmacy. According to Tomi Heinonen, this shortened the total duration of the contract by up to 14 months.

Alliance projects recalling, the development phase underwent other improvements, the most significant of which, according to Heinonen, were related to the optimization of the work phase. Of course, it was still not possible to proceed arbitrarily in the phasing: first the frame had to be strengthened where it was necessary due to the increased loads.

Some of the pillars had to be mantled as the floor height and loads increased due to robust modern technology. After the renovation, the largest additional load will come from the roof, where an entire 3,000-square-meter IV engine room will be completed. It made sense to use time to optimize its structure, as savings in kilograms and euros were plentiful when the shelves and frame components of the two-tier technology room were brought to optimal locations.

A heavily reinforced helicopter field, supported by steel beams, will be built on the roof of the adjacent hospital building. It must be located seven meters above the current eaves height, as this will make the landing unobstructed and safe enough for the environment.

Ongoing a contract that is even significantly larger than the operating room renovation is about to begin next year. Then work will start on the four-year Jorvi extension site, the contracts for which will be decided by the end of the year, according to Tus Virolainen of Husin.

Some of the wards in the extension building can be converted into cohort facilities, ie rooms where, for example, a group of patients with a coronary pandemic can be isolated.

“There has been a need for isolation for patients before, and solutions to this need have been found in hospital design, but in this new project, the solutions have been considered even more carefully,” the architect Tuija Ylä-Rautio Hus tells about Tilakeskus.

Some solutions are simple but all the more effective: in the new building, storage space has been designed in connection with the patient rooms for the necessary protective equipment to meet pandemic patients. In addition, the facilities are designed so that staff can check the patient’s condition without visiting the room. Sometimes contact through windowed partitions is sufficient.

Some of the cohort patient-friendly design solutions, on the other hand, are more holistic, such as the functional principle of not having to go through cohort facilities at all under any circumstances.

“This goal is served by a floor plan consisting of the extensions of the extension section. It must also be possible to pass to the cohort premises as directly as possible without passing through other units, ”the chief designer Merja Pesonen Lukkaroinen from Arkkitehdit oy says.

Building technology can also be used to promote the most effective isolation of cohort patients from other patients. In the current Jorvi facilities, ventilation control cannot be handled under vacuum without airflow passing out of the cohort facilities, unlike in the future expansion section.