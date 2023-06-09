frauenplan 1 is probably the best-known address in German intellectual history. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe lived here for almost fifty years until March 22, 1832, when the eighty-two-year-old died shortly before noon in his bedroom armchair. He left behind more than fifty million written characters – he had written or dictated himself with pen and ink -, had traveled forty thousand kilometers on foot, by carriage or horse, had met more contemporaries than the city of Weimar had inhabitants, and almost seventeen thousand letters to 1400 Recipient written.

He left 2,100 of his own drawings, 26,000 collected art objects and 23,000 natural objects. It was not least in his home that the writer, playwright, natural scientist, civil servant, artist, communicator, organizer, inspirer and sponsor put the contrasts of his life to work: cosmopolitanism and local ties, sensuality and intellectuality, courtly etiquette and unbourgeois love, emphatic friendship, aloofness.

No wonder that a veritable memorial cult developed around the Weimar house, this Goethe stage, as early as the nineteenth century, when it was still privately owned. But it was only in 1885, when Goethe’s last, childless grandson Walther died and the house became the property of the Grand Duchy of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, that it became accessible to the public. Goethe has been commemorated here for 138 years and the contradictory attempt has been made to preserve the supposedly authentic condition of a house that Goethe himself has constantly reinvented over the decades. Today, 100,000 visitors a year – half of them are schoolchildren – visit the Goethe National Museum with the residential building and the neighboring permanent exhibition “Lebensfluten – Tatensturm”.



It is not known whether Goethe could imagine his house as a place of remembrance in a museum. He left nothing or decreed nothing. This is also causing headaches for the Klassik Stiftung Weimar, which is currently facing a major task: the Goethe House has been crumbling for years. Last outdated in the 1980s, i.e. still in the days of the GDR, there is now an urgent need for action. A thorough refurbishment should upgrade the house and make it future-proof and in the course of this the presentation should be renewed, or better: relieved of its multiple renovations. Because since Goethe’s death not only he, but also his house has always been transformed depending on the epoch. Even Hitler had provided large sums for the expansion of the museum (including a bust of himself in the entrance), although Nazi ideology always alienated Goethe’s world view.







The ravages of time at work

Petra Lutz, the curator and project manager who was brought to Weimar two years ago to develop the new museum concept, is brimming with energy when she comments on the reception of Goethe during a tour of the house and explains what changes this has led to here. But sometimes it was just the ravages of time at work.



The Medusa, for example, which Goethe placed centrally at the top end of the staircase, where it still hangs as an original today, does not cast its angry gaze at the visitor from a radiant blue as before, but from a brownish matt background. In what condition should the drawing be restored? Petra Lutz is concerned with this question as well as with dealing with the entire staircase that Goethe had designed according to his own designs after his return from Italy.