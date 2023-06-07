Home page politics

The TU Berlin would need 2.4 billion euros for the necessary construction and renovation measures. © Schoening / IMAGO

Around 74 billion euros have to be invested in German universities for renovation and modernization. The eyes are on the federal government – ​​probably also because the states lack the money.

Most university buildings in Germany are 50 years and older. Many urgently need to be modernized and energetically updated. But university construction is a snail. There is a lack of money and specialist staff, and the processes associated with construction projects are complex and lengthy.

In the spring of 2022, a position paper by the Science Council put the need for refurbishment at universities in Germany at 60 billion euros. The number was based on on-site assessments from the period 2011 to 2021. The total has increased significantly since then. “According to the latest calculations, about 74 billion euros have to be spent on renovation and modernization due to rising prices and further deterioration of the building fabric,” says Ulf Richter, Chancellor of the University of Siegen and spokesman for the working group on university construction of the Association of Chancellors of German Universities. This still unpublished result was presented at the meeting of the working group last week. “The increase frightened me, but I think the sum is plausible,” he says.

Universities are not the only ones looking at the federal government

The federal states should actually raise the amount, because they are responsible for the construction of the university. “This mammoth task cannot be accomplished without the help of the federal government,” says Richter. Other actors also look to the federal government when it comes to university renovation:

In a guest article for Table.Media, the new President of the German Rectors’ Conference, Walter Rosenthal, considers a “basic consensus of all parties and decision-making levels in the federal and state governments necessary” that the resolution of the renovation backlog and the sustainability turnaround at universities is a “national challenge” ( see point of view).

In its 2022 position paper, the Science Council advised examining which cooperation opportunities could be better exploited by the federal and state governments, particularly with regard to the sustainability goals. The basis should be Article 91b of the Basic Law, which regulates the cooperation between the federal and state governments in cases of supra-regional importance.

Something is happening at federal and state level. An ad hoc working group of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK) is currently preparing “an exchange with the federal government on future cooperation in the area of ​​’university construction and sustainability’,” said a spokesman on request. At the next KMK on 22./23. June should be discussed.

Green party politician Kai Gehring, chairman of the Bundestag research committee, recently spoke out in favor of a federal and state program that provides incentives for the climate-neutral modernization of universities and research institutions in an article for the magazine Research & Teaching.

Universities in Germany: “Driven to wear and tear for too long”

The immense need for renovation is primarily related to the education offensive in the 1960s and 1970s. “In order to make academic education possible for broader sections of the population, many places have been expanded and newly founded. Five comprehensive universities were set up in North Rhine-Westphalia alone,” says Ulf Richter. All of these buildings have been worn out for too long, are now at the end of their life cycle and therefore ready for a thorough renovation.

Example Berlin: In the capital, the need for refurbishment is now 8.2 billion euros. This was the result of calculations by the Rheform company on behalf of the state conference of rectors and presidents of 13 Berlin universities. The TU Berlin (TUB) is one of the institutions that have been particularly badly hit. “We would need 2.4 billion euros for the necessary construction and renovation measures,” says Lars Oeverdieck, Chancellor of the TUB. The deficiencies are elementary: He cites leaky roofs, defective electrical wiring, weakening ventilation systems and stricter fire protection as examples. “Several building complexes are threatened with closure, one building is already closed.” Oeverdieck also believes it is necessary to get other partners, for example the federal government, on board in order to resolve the renovation backlog. “The state of Berlin alone is overwhelmed with it.”

University construction currently entails a large number of coordination loops and is regulated somewhat differently in each federal state. The respective ministries of science and finance are usually involved, sometimes also the building ministry. “In some federal states, individual construction measures are even discussed several times in parliament,” says Jana Stibbe, who deals with university infrastructure at the HIS Institute for University Development (HIS-HE). “We lose an incredible amount of time in many places due to the highly complex processes,” says Richter.

“Unfortunately, up to now, renovation has not been as sexy as building new”

There is no shortage of ideas for leaner processes.

The property of builders could be settled at the universities instead of at the state building companies. This would reduce the number of voting loops.

Flexible construction budgets would give universities the opportunity to carry out planning and implementation independently. The principle is already being practiced in Hesse as part of the Heureka university construction program, which is considered to be exemplary, and occasionally at other universities.

Renovations could also be quicker and easier if there were lump sums for the maintenance of existing buildings in the state budgets, such as in Baden-Württemberg. “Such a flat rate has the advantage that renovations do not compete with new construction projects,” says Jana Stibbe.

Ultimately, appreciation is also required. “Unfortunately, up to now, renovation has not been as sexy as building new,” says Richter. He would like politicians not only to visit universities in the future when there is a new building to be inaugurated there, but also when they are about to reopen after a thorough renovation. (By Anne Bruening)