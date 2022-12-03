Renovation | A professional can immediately see from the wall what has gone wrong in painting it – Avoid these typical mistakes of home painters

A professional explains step by step how a home painter succeeds in painting walls. There are surprisingly many small critical points in the contract, where stumbling is inevitably reflected in the final result.

The walls there are a few typical mistakes in painting that home painters easily stumble upon. This is what a lecturer in the field of surface treatment says Mark Holm from Stad’s vocational and adult college.

“Although the new students who start with us are comparable to domestic painters. It can be seen that the mistakes they make at first are often repeated. A new skill understandably requires learning and practice,” says Holm.