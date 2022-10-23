Renovation | 82-year-old Aulis and Marketta Mäntynen show that renovation is not dependent on age – “We thought that making a roof couldn’t be that difficult”

Marketta Mäntynen climbs up the new rafters to watch the progress of the roof renovation. Aulis Mäntynen in the background.

Marketta and Aulis Mänty, 82, are not affected by age. The condition is maintained when the couple renovates and takes care of old buildings. This year it has been the turn of a log house from the 1750s.

Padasjoki A roof renovation is underway at Neroskulma. It is not very exceptional in these countries, because the Padasjoki region on the border of Päijät and Kanta-Häme is one of the most popular summer cottage areas in Finland.

However, this roof is completely different. And so are its owners.