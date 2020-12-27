Suso is up for challenges. He accepted them when he arrived at Sevilla in the middle of the winter market when Julen Lopetegui chose him as a tool to solve doubts in his attack. Now, after forgetting the injuries that made him miss eight games this season, his role in the Sevilla team grows again: he started the last three days and made the difference in Mestalla scoring the winning goal against the Valencia. The winger smiles, admitting that he is almost at one hundred percent in terms of physical pace. Lopetegui also smiles, his maximum defender so that Sevilla invested more than 20 million euros to take over the player.

The technician delivers renewed gallons to Suso. He does so even knowing that he must move pieces from their usual places in his eleven.. This is the case of Ocampos, who enters the fray on the left-handed flank despite having been more decisive on the right along with Jesús Navas. Making room for Suso also varies the way of attacking in the last meters: Sevilla find more pauses and also more options for shots and crossings to the area. With the man from Cádiz in shape, his weight in the team is transcendental for Lopetegui, who wants him to shine even more on his team this season.

The competition is high in that sevillista attacking zone, but Suso has already shown that he is capable of being a fixture thanks to game conditions that are not present in the other tricks of the squad. His role was already decisive in the final phase of the sixth Europa League lived just a few months ago and now he faces his umpteenth challenge to be important in LaLiga. His goal against Valencia is the best incentive. And the confidence of Lopetegui his best card to continue being a fixture in the Nervionense team.