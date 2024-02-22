Home page politics

From: Miriam Kohr

Press Split

The war has been raging in Ukraine for two years. (Archive image) © Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Kremlin boss Putin continues his war of aggression against Ukraine. The Renovabis boss on aid, weapons and the price of a false peace.

Freising – On Saturday (February 24th) it was two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. Someone who has seen people's suffering with his own eyes is Thomas Schwartz. The managing director of Renovabis, the Catholic Church's Eastern European aid organization, explains why arms deliveries cannot be the only solution and giving up is not an option.

It is the second anniversary of the Russian attack on the entire Ukraine. Where did you find out about the attack back then?

Thanks to our partners in Ukraine like Caritas, it was clear to us two and a half years ago that military action was coming, something we had also warned about. But I also didn't suspect that there would be an aggressive war on this scale. I was in Rome at the time, I remember that clearly because I gave an interview to Vatican Radio the day before. I expressed my concerns about Ukraine there. At half past six in the morning on February 24th, I was woken up by a WhatsApp message from a Renovabis partner in Ukraine that said: “They are coming.” I immediately turned on the television. I was stunned and shocked. I won't forget the day.

All of Europe was shocked. The willingness to donate was huge. Do you have the feeling that interest in the fate of the people there has faded after two years?

We at Renovabis realize how difficult it is to continue to draw attention to this war and thus to the necessary help. Because citizens seem to be getting used to war. Longer-lasting conflicts disappear from the public's consciousness over time. But that shouldn't be the case. Despite the many fighting events we see in the media, we must not become war-weary.

What should we be aware of instead?

The need – the war – is still there. Not only soldiers die every day, but also civilians. Children lose their parents every day, the infrastructure is bombed every day and the country is destroyed. We must not get used to this happening in the middle of Europe. We must remember: Ukraine's border is no further away than Spain is from us. We go on holiday in Spain, in Ukraine people go to the air raid shelter. Despite all this, a lazy peace cannot be the solution.

What would this “rotten peace” look like and what would be the consequences?

For me, peace at any price would mean that Ukraine would be forced to give up territory and neutralize itself in a certain way. This would mean giving up the population's goal of belonging to the European family. That would send the message that any ruler who dislikes the policies of a neighboring country can march in with weapons and take a bite of that country, with no consequences. That would be the seed of the next war. Because this would give every ruler, including Putin, an incentive to rearm themselves and, for example, demand the next piece of Ukraine or the Baltics or even Poland.

So what would real peace look like?

A just peace is a peace that recognizes victims and accepts international law. Democracy and freedom would prevail, and a place would be found for Ukraine in the European family of nations. In addition, compensation would be found for the incredible suffering.

So what should be done so that this peace you describe can be achieved?

I think the German government and parliament, the democratic parties, are aware that they have to support Ukraine massively, including economically. And I am grateful that there is this unity of belief. Everything must be done to ensure that Ukraine's infrastructure and economy do not collapse. We also have our own interest in it.

What kind of interest?

If people cannot live from what they produce themselves, then they will no longer have the opportunity to live there and will flee. Then more refugees will come our way again. That's in nobody's interest. People must have a future locally. Renovabis does a lot for this. For example, we have so far organized 700 scholarships for students so that they can finance their studies despite a lack of income so that they can see a future in their lives and their country. We help build schools so that children and families can stay in their homes. We support local parishes so that they can continue to be there for the local people. We help maintain hospitals where soldiers and wounded civilians are also taken. We are having a lot of discussions with local businesses and politicians so that further investments can be made in the country. We are constantly expanding our network with partners in Ukraine.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

But it doesn't finance itself.

Of course we always have to appeal to people to donate money. Unfortunately, projects are not getting cheaper; rather, they are getting bigger and more expensive. Prices have not only increased in Germany.

What is the focus?

There are millions of cases of trauma in Ukraine. What we will therefore strongly support in the near future is psychosocial support for trauma recovery for adults and children. I was in Ukraine in November and visited families. During one visit there was a brief noise and the child went straight under the table to hide for fear of bombs. That's exactly why we have to help. We are also currently supporting local partners in developing rehabilitation programs that provide holistic support to those injured in war. A prosthetic foot alone is often not enough; you also need to feel like a whole person again mentally.

We talked a lot about what the government can do, how you can help. What do you expect citizens to do for Ukrainians?

To say yes to Ukraine's right to defend itself and its freedom. To say yes to the people who came here, to say yes if they are looking for work. Citizens should continue to cultivate the culture of welcome that was shown to Ukrainians in the first year of the war. And everyone should always remember that this conflict is taking place in the middle of Europe.

Among other things, the tenor at the Munich Siko was: The West must supply more weapons and more money for them. How do you see this as a clergyman and Renovabis boss?

For us as a church, our first task is not to approve or promote arms deliveries, but rather to support the local people. But I can personally understand the call for weapons. It is international law that a country may defend itself against an attack. It is also permitted for other states to support the attacked country.

You were in Ukraine yourself. What impression do you have of the local people?

On the one hand, there is great sadness because death and destruction are omnipresent. But there is also an incredible will to defend oneself and democracy. Many tell me that the war only encourages them to fight for their freedom and for integration into European structures. Because many are afraid that if they give up now, the war and violence will continue in a different form. And we draw on the unbroken courage of our partners and all Ukrainians. He gives us energy to continue helping.

Interview: Miriam Kohr

Donations: Renovabis, the Eastern European relief organization of the Catholic Church in Germany, based in Freising, works with dioceses, church non-governmental organizations, parishes, Caritas, academies and universities in 29 countries to support people locally with funds – including in the Ukraine. Donation account: IBAN: DE24 7509 0300 0002 2117 77

(LIGA Bank eG), Internet: www.renovabis.de