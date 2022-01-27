SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Renova Energia, which is undergoing judicial reorganization, said on Thursday that it accepted a proposal presented by AES to buy Renova’s assets in the Cordilheira dos Ventos Complex, located in Rio Grande do Norte.

According to the company, the company AES GF1 Holding guaranteed the right to be the first bidder in the judicial auction of the isolated production unit (UPI) Cordilheira dos Ventos, which will be carried out within the scope of Renova’s judicial recovery process. The contest is scheduled for March.

AES’ offer involves the Facheiro II, Facheiro III and Labocó projects, with a wind power development capacity of 305 megawatts (MW). The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

In a separate statement, Renova said that Cordilheira do Ventos is one of the 16 wind farms that make up its portfolio of future projects in the Northeast of the country.

The deal with AES is only for part of the complex’s assets, so the company continues with a remaining area with a generation potential of 315 MW, he added.

According to Renova, part of the funds raised at the conclusion of the operation will be used to anticipate the amortization of debts with BNDES, Citibank and Cemig. Another part will be allocated to the company’s cash for use in the operation.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

