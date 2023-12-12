Villarreal travels to France for the last day of the Europa League group stage, and although it is still an important match for both Rennes and Marcelino's team, the two teams play knowing that whatever happens they are already in the next phase of the competition. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Rennes vs Villarreal played?
City: Rennes, France
Stadium: Roazhon Park
Date: Thursday December 14
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Atilla Karaoglan
How can you watch Rennes vs Villarreal on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Rennes vs Villarreal on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Rennes vs Villarreal on television in Mexico?
Fox Sports
How can you watch Rennes vs Villarreal on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
AS Monaco
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Ligue 1
|
Olympique de Marseille
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Ligue 1
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
Victory 0-3
|
Europa League
|
Stade Reims
|
3-1 victory
|
Ligue 1
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real society
|
Defeat 0-3
|
The league
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
0-0 draw
|
Europa League
|
Seville
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Panathinaikos
|
3-2 victory
|
Europa League
|
Osasuna
|
3-1 victory
|
The league
Rennes and Villarreal have done their homework on time and reach the last day of the classified group stage. Rennes is two points ahead of Villarreal, so even a draw is enough to finish first in Group F. The French team was very attached to the top of the table in Ligue 1, but in recent weeks it has moved away with a very complicated schedule, but in the Europa League they continue to be a serious threat.
Villarreal comes with a similar dynamic. The results in the League have not yet arrived, but in the Europa League they are still alive and the arrival of Marcelino to the bench is one more reason to believe in the yellow submarine.
Rennes: Mandanda; Bourigeaud, Omari, Belocian, Theate, Truffert; Enzo Le Fee, Santamaria; Ludovic Blas, Amine Gouiri, Arnaud Kalimuendo.
Villarreal: Jorgensen; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Jorge Cuenca, Alfonso Pedraza; Caopue, Dani Parejo, Adria Altimira, Alex Baena; Gerard Moreno, Morales.
Rennes 2-2 Villarreal. Villarreal does not need to win this match, and their next match in the League is against Real Madrid, so we could see rotations for this matchday. Right now they are 6 points from the relegation zone, and it seems that points are more urgent in the League than in the Europa League.
#Rennes #Villarreal #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply