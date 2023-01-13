The race continues for the Parisian team and this time, they will have to crash against a rival that is usually difficult. With the intention of remaining screwed to the first position of the maximum French competition, PSG, led by the Argentine star Lionel Messi, will seek the three points at all costs. Those from the capital come from a victory at home, against Angers, but Rennes has a statistic that could take a place in this game; no team has beaten PSG more in league 1that the Rennes.
Rennes
Rennes has plenty of motivation and arrives quite well for this Ligue 1 game since they have not lost in their last three league games at home against PSG (2V 1E). It is also worth mentioning that if Rennes wins against PSG at home, they would establish their best run at home in the top French competition.
psg
Galtier’s team has 47 points in 18 Ligue 1 games, a fairly large and impressive lead, even making it the fourth best record for a team at this point in Ligue 1.
Town: Rennes
Stadium: Roazhon Park
Day and time: sunday january 15. 8:45 p.m. Spain, 1:45 p.m. Mexico, 4:45 p.m. Argentina
Referee: benoit bastien
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: to confirm
Live streaming: to confirm
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN3
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: BeinSports
Live streaming: Fubo TV
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
Rennes injury news
Rennes has three players who are suffering from an injury and will probably not take part in this match. Martin Terrier, Xeka and Baptiste Santamaria.
PSG injury news
The PSG infirmary is full and with prominent names such as Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Presnel Kimpembe.
Rennes 2 – 2 PSG
