In this round of the Europa League playoffs, both Rennes and Milan will try to qualify for the round of 32 of said competition. For its part, the French team arrives after a good victory in Ligue 1, in a season that is not being bad, although in the first leg of this match they lost by a resounding 3-0, so they will have to give their best if they want have options to come back.
On the other hand, Stefano Pioli's team suffered a surprising defeat in their last Serie A match, although they are well positioned in the standings, and achieved a comfortable lead in the first leg, so the objective is to maintain the result and advance to the next round.
We will see what both teams are capable of, although it is clear that whoever is left out will be a hard blow to the season.
City: Rennes
Stadium: Roazhon Park
Date: Thursday February 22
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 14:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar+
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
To be confirmed
TUDN USA, Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN.com, TUDN App
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Clermont
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Milan
|
3-0 D
|
Europa League
|
Le Havre
|
0-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Sochaux
|
1-6V
|
French Cup
|
Montpellier
|
2-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
monza
|
4-2D
|
A series
|
Rennes
|
3-0V
|
Europa League
|
Naples
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Frosinone
|
2-3V
|
A series
|
Bologna
|
2-2
|
A series
Rennes: Le Fée with a hamstring injury, Rieder with a foot problem.
Milan: Kalulu with a muscle injury, Pobega with a muscle injury, Tomori with thigh problems, Calabria with a muscle injury.
Rennes: Mandanda, Doué, Omari, Theate, Truffert, Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Matusiwa, Doué, Kalimuendo, Terrier.
Milan: Maignan, Florenzi, Kjer, Gabbia, Theo Hernández, Adli, Reijnders, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Rafael Leao, Giroud.
Rennes 1-1 Milan
