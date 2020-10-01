Sports halls are no longer considered as places of active propagation of the virus in Ile-et-Vilaine. The decision fell during the morning of Thursday, October 1. In Rennes, sports fans have already found the machines. “It’s a pleasure and we missed it dearly“, testifies one of them. Anthony Feray, sports coach, said relieved, ensuring that he already respected”all protocols“before closing.

The managers won their case before the administrative court. The summary judge ordered the suspension of the prefectural decree of September 25, which provided for the closure of rooms and gymnasiums until October 10. Justice believes that currently, private rooms can not be perceived as places conducive to an active dissemination of Covid-19.

Read also