Finished the weekly round of European competitions with Juventus And Rome which have passed to the next round of Europa League And Lazio And Florentine who fly to the round of 16 conference league.

Among the most quoted big names, in addition to the passage of the round of Manchester United to the detriment of Barcelonato record the arrival at the next phase of Europa League also of ShakhtarDonetskwhich has passed the Rennes on penalties. The absolute protagonist of the match, the Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, which was decisive for the qualification of the companions with an absolutely curious fact. The 21-year-old goalkeeper for the national team Ukraineafter having meticulously studied the penalty shooters of the French team, has in fact decided to write himself a memo with the shooting angles usually favored by the players of the Rennes. Abnormal diary for the occasion used by Trubinwho had written all his notes on the label of a simple plastic bottle containing water.