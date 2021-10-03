Rennes-PSG: Génésio recognizes a part of luck …

Bruno Génésio (Rennes coach, comments relayed by L’Equipe): “We played the game we needed, with everything we need to beat this team: desire, solidarity, an ability to make a lot of effort. We added play, pressing and also a share of success that we had missed. The turning point of the match is Messi’s free kick on the bar, that would have changed a lot of things. We can talk about an exploit, even if we believed we were capable of doing it. We had seen good things in recent weeks. And doing that two and a half days after a European Cup match, it shows that there is quality. And we end up with a lot of young people in the field, it shows that we have resources. There is a typical team that is emerging a bit, but we will need everyone. “