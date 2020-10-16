The police opened fire to neutralize a threatening patient in the emergency department of the Rennes University Hospital, on the night of Thursday, October 15 to Friday, October 16, reports France Bleu Armorique Friday. The man, who had been taken to hospital after a traffic accident, pulled out a knife and threatened staff.

Around half past midnight, the police were called to intervene in the emergency department of the CHU Pontchaillou. To neutralize the man, the police fired two shots. The 52-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his thigh. He must be operated on in the afternoon of Friday.

“It’s a new milestone that has been crossed”, said a member of the emergency department of the Rennes University Hospital at the microphone of France Bleu Armorique. “We are regularly subjected to acts of violence, but these are shots that had to be fired”, at added this man.

Two flagrant investigations were opened, indicates the public prosecutor Philippe Astruc. The first, entrusted to the departmental security, is opened for attempted voluntary homicide on persons holding public authority. The second, for willful violence with a weapon by persons holding public authority, was entrusted to the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN). It should specify whether the two police officers acted in self-defense.