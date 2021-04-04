A double by Sehrou Guirassy led to the tie at the Auguste Delaune stadium in Reims to Stade Rennes (2-2), that prolongs the improvement shown with the arrival of Bruno on his bench Genesio and the climb up the Ligue 1 standings. The new coach already accumulates two victories and one tied in the last three matches of his team, to the one who has returned to the bidding for the European positions.

With Eduardo Camavinga as the driving force in the center of the field, he took advantage of the visit to an irregular rival to add another day, although it was Reims who took advantage at game time, when the crash was shaken. Senegalese Boulaye Dia scored for David Guion’s team but fifteen minutes later Guirassy scored the first of his goals for the visitor draw.

In the midst of an exchange of blows, the local team again took advantage thanks to the Ivorian Ghislain Konan but two later Guirassy beat Serbian Predrag Rajkovic again to establish the final 2-2. The locals played the last minutes with one less man due to the expulsion of Moreto Cassama. Genesio withdrew Camavinga to admit Clement Grenier, but the scoreboard did not move and Rennes is sixth, four points behind Lens, which establishes the European zone.

Nice also enjoyed a good moment, who came out with the three points of the Stade de la Beaujoire at the expense of Nantes (1-2). A double from the Danish Kaspoer Dolberg, one from a penalty, put the Nicaraguan victory on track. Antoine Kombuare’s side could not make amends despite Abdoulaye Toure’s goal and went back to their old ways. It is penultimate, with salvation

to two points.

Strasbourg won at Matmut Atlantique (2-3) thanks to the great advantage they obtained in half an hour and that Girondins were about to frustrate afterwards. The goals of the Ivorian Lamine Kone, the Senegalese Habibi Diallo and Ludovic Ajorque, from a penalty, facilitated the task visitor. But Strasbourg fell asleep and before the break, Paul Baysse and Korean Ui-jo-Hwang narrowed the score.

Afterwards, Girondins looked for the draw but their rival kept the type and avoided the escape of a triumph that was forged in a brilliant half hour. Lorient came out of relegation thanks to their victory at the Stade Du Moustoir against Brest (1-0) with a goal from Laurent Abergel.

Montpellier moves away from Europe

Montpellier could not finish his triumph at Stade Raymond Kopa and only managed to draw against Angers (1-1) that slowed his rival’s escalation to the European positions of French Ligue 1. Armenian Michel Der Zakarian’s team got their second triumph followed at the beginning of the second half when the Englishman Stephy Mavididi beat Paul Bernardoni.

He managed to maintain the advantage until the final stage but with a quarter of an hour to go, Cameroonian Stephane Bahoken made the tie with whom the game ended. Der Zakarian’s team failed to score for the win and take advantage of the setback on Saturday of Lens to threaten their European place. Four points still separate him from fifth place.