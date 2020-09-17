Each region, each department, each city is taking the necessary measures in the face of the second wave of coronavirus, even if it often affects sectors of the economy. Thus, in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. A little before the fateful hour, the manager of a bar therefore explains to his customers that they will have to leave. Faced with the protests of some, he recalls: “Oh yes! It’s 11pm now!”

The customers are a little surprised. “It’s super early!”, consider a young man who would like to stay until midnight or one in the morning. “It throws a chill! I think student life in Rennes is not too suited to this kind of somewhat strict regulation”, adds another. Another client is relatively annoyed because he thinks he is taking fewer risks on this terrace than in an apartment where he and his friends will be much closer physically.