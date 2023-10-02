The Augsburg company Renk produces gearboxes for the military. It goes public on Thursday. Is it worth getting started?

EIt wasn’t that long ago that hardly anyone would have been interested in Susanne Wiegand and her colleagues. It is unlikely that investors in Frankfurt, Paris, London and New York would have taken the time to meet the CEO of the Augsburg company Renk and her management team.

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

But in times of Russia’s war against Ukraine things look completely different. Wieg and her team get the appointments effortlessly, and there is a special reason for this these days: the company is about to go public. The time will come next Thursday in Frankfurt. Renk, named after the company founder and locksmith Johann Julius Renk (1848–1896), is only known to initiated people, even in Germany. In the world of the military, however, the Augsburg company is a recognized force.