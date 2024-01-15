Renfield: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema
Renfield is the film broadcast this evening, 15 January 2024, at 9.15 pm for the first time on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2023 horror film, directed by Chris McKay, starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult. Let's see the plot and cast.
Plot
The film tells the story of Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), the henchman of Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage). After centuries spent serving his master, providing him with victims to feed himself and obeying his every order, Renfield decides to abandon this life and start a new one in modern New Orleans. Here he falls in love with a traffic policeman named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) with a very strong character and always angry. But is it really that easy to get rid of Dracula? Before he says “goodbye forever” to his despicable position as a servant, Renfield will have to figure out how to free himself from his codependency on Dracula.
Renfield: the cast of the film
We've seen the plot, but who is the cast? Starring great actors such as Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Jenna Kanell, Awkwafina, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brandon Scott Jones, Ben Schwartz, Caroline Williams, William Ragsdale, Adrian Martinez, Camille Chen, Joshua Mikel, Derek Russo, Dave Davis. Let's see together the actors and the characters they play.
- Nicholas HoultRenfield
- Nicolas Cage: Dracula
- Awkwafina: Rebecca Quincy
- Ben Schwartz: Tedward “Teddy” Lobo
- Shohreh Aghdashloo: Bellafrancesca “Ella” Lobo
- Brandon Scott Jones: Mark
- Adrian Martinez: Chris Marcos
- Caroline Williams: Vanessa
Streaming and TV
Where to see Renfield on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 15 January 2024 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.
