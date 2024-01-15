Renfield: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Renfield is the film broadcast this evening, 15 January 2024, at 9.15 pm for the first time on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2023 horror film, directed by Chris McKay, starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult. Let's see the plot and cast.

Plot

The film tells the story of Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), the henchman of Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage). After centuries spent serving his master, providing him with victims to feed himself and obeying his every order, Renfield decides to abandon this life and start a new one in modern New Orleans. Here he falls in love with a traffic policeman named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) with a very strong character and always angry. But is it really that easy to get rid of Dracula? Before he says “goodbye forever” to his despicable position as a servant, Renfield will have to figure out how to free himself from his codependency on Dracula.