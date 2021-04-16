The next May 10 Ouigo, a French low-cost operator, is scheduled to, make your commercial premiere in Spain with routes between Madrid and Barcelona. Now, Renfe has not wanted to be left behind and has started to sell tickets from 19 euros to travel on any AVE and long-distance route between May 10 and December 11.

Taking advantage the end of the alarm state, scheduled for May 9, Renfe has wanted to launch this promotion, which also coincides with the 29th anniversary of the start of AVE circulations in our country. It is thus part of the actions developed by the railway company to commemorate its 80th anniversary and the creation of the National Network of Spanish Railways.

Buy in advance

With this commercial movement, Renfe aims to encourage early purchase with affordable prices. This offer is also in addition to the one he put in February to travel on his low-cost brand, Avlo (which will not be released until next June 23), and in which More than 100,000 tickets were sold in just 24 hours.

Tickets from 19 euros are to travel on AVE, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity trains and they are for sale in the usual Renfe channels: website, face-to-face and virtual travel agencies, stations or post offices. They can be purchased until April 22.

Rate system change

Since last January, Renfe also offers the possibility of buying tickets one year from now. In addition, from June it will offer a new simpler rate system, with starting prices lower and more dynamic depending on the advance with which they are purchased.

Safe trains

Renfe stated in a statement that all Avlo and AVE trains have double certification by Aenor and SGS of their protocols regarding sanitation, cleaning and disinfection. Thus, this supposes “an additional guarantee for travelers and a differential element of the first order in relation to any other collective transport “.