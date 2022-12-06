High speed will arrive in the Region of Murcia next Tuesday, December 20 and Renfe has already practically outlined the frequency and schedule plan for the AVE trains that will link the Murcian station of the Carmen neighborhood with the Chamartín station in Madrid.

According to what LA VERDAD has learned, Renfe plans to take, from Monday to Friday, up to four AVE trains in the direction of the capital of Spain, of which two would make the route directly while the other two would make stops at other stations such as Orihuela , Elche and Alicante. Direct trains would take approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, while those that stop in Alicante cities would take 3 hours and 28 minutes on the journey.

The schedule of the direct trains is yet to be defined. One is shuffled around 6:30 a.m. and another around 2:00 p.m. But with regard to the indirect ones, this newspaper has been able to learn that there will be one that will depart from Estación del Carmen at 11:50 a.m., with a forecast of arriving in Orihuela-Miguel Hernández at 12:06 p.m.; at 12.20, to Elche; at 12.41, to Alicante; and, at 3:18 p.m., to Madrid. In the afternoon, an AVE is scheduled to depart from Murcia at 7:30 p.m., with the same stops in Orihuela (7:46 p.m.), Elche (8:00 p.m.), Alicante (8:20 p.m.) and the end of the journey in Chamartín (10:53 p.m.). However, these hours are not final and may be subject to change. The tickets have not yet been put on sale, nor are the prices known.

A Cercanías electric train service will be launched with Alicante, which will complete the journey in 52 minutes



In the same way, in the opposite direction of the journey, two direct and two indirect AVE trains are expected to leave. The schedule initially proposed for the latter, according to the information available to LA VERDAD, is departure from Madrid at 6:30 a.m., with a stop in Alicante (9:01), Elche (9:23), Orihuela (9:38) and arrival in Murcia (9:55 ). In the afternoon, a high-speed convoy would leave Madrid at 2:25 p.m., arriving in Alicante at 4:56 p.m., arriving in Elche at 5:18 p.m., stopping in Orihuela at 5:33 p.m. and ending its journey in El Carmen at 5:50 p.m.

On the other hand, Renfe will make available to travelers a new Cercanías service between Murcia and Alicante with electric trains. Eight daily frequencies will depart from Estación del Carmen from Monday to Friday (six on weekends), which will complete the journey in 52 minutes, when it usually takes an hour and a half. These Cercanías trains will leave Murcia at 6:40, 10:10, 12:45, 15, 16:50, 19:50 and 21:20. For their part, they will depart from Alicante at 7, 8:40, 10:10, 12:50, 15:15, 17:15, 19:55 and 21:55. All of them, both on the way out and on the way back, will stop at the Beniel railway station, the last one before reaching the capital of the Region.