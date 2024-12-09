Renfe will modify the train offer between Galicia and Madrid starting December 15, by putting into circulation other two Avlo services -the company’s low-cost trains- more on the A Coruña-Madrid connection (round trip), with new trains of the S106 series, which will replace two of the previous Alvia services.

According to Renfe, the tickets to travel between December 15 and January 23, 2025 They are now available in all sales channels.

In this way, the 22 daily circulations offered (round trip) between Galicia and Madrid will be provided with ten S106 trains (six AVE services and four Avlo services)four AVE S112, and eight Alvia.

With this, the company will increase from December 15 the total offer of places in the Galicia-Madrid corridor with about 4,000 extra a week, by expanding the seat capacity with the change from the traditional Alvia trains to the new Avlo ones, provided with the S106 with movable treads, and which have more than 500 seats.

In total, the weekly offer in The Madrid-Galicia corridor will have more than 58,000 seatsby adding to those currently offered the extra seats of these two new Avlo services in A Coruña and those put into service on November 5 on the Vigo-Madrid route, where Alvia material has also been replaced by AVE S106.

There will also be a significant improvement in travel times with respect to the Alvia trip, and they will be cut by up to 18 minutes in the case of the Avlo A Coruña-Madrid, and by 42 minutes in the Avlo Madrid-A Coruña.

Likewise, other modifications will occur in the service. The Ferrol-Madrid connection will increase travel options linking the new Avlo A Coruña-Madrid and the current AVEboth with S106 material, which will allow travel times of around 5 hours, and will mean that Ferrol can enjoy the ‘low cost’ prices of the Avlo and the new S106 material.

There will also be a modification in the connection between Madrid and Vigo. The Alvia 4275 train, which currently leaves Madrid at 8:00 a.m., recovers its departure time prior to the start of the works in Chamartín and It is brought forward at 6:15 a.m. to arrive in Vigo Urzáiz at 10:55 a.m.