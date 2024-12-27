Renfe has reported that it will put into circulation two new ‘low cost’ services from Avlo in the Galicia-Madrid corridor on January 24which will be carried out with Avril trains, which will replace two routes made until now by Alvia trains between Vigo and Madrid.

The launch of these convoys represents a new improvement in Renfe’s commercial offer, as claimed by the company in a statement, with new trains with more than double the number of places than the Alvia and with “better features”.

The company highlights that this provision also means that more travelers have the possibility of accessing to this low cost service of the company, which will stop at all the high-speed stations along the route.

Thus, once the Christmas campaign is over, and after putting into circulation two daily Avlo between Vigo and Madrid and another two between A Coruña and Chamartín, the Avlo that connects Madrid with Vigo and A Coruña on alternate days will stop providing service to adapt supply to demand in the winter season.

Specifically, the two new services Avlo will leave Madrid at 5:08 p.m. and arrive in Vigo at 9:37 p.m., while it will depart from Vigo at 5:59 a.m. and arrive in the capital at 10:34 a.m.

Duration

In this way, the journey will be around four and a half hoursfar from the three hours and 35 minutes announced at the time by the Government that, as they claimed, would be reached after last summer.