The Government opens the door for Talgo can postpone the payment of the sanction of 116 million euros filed by Renfe by delaying the delivery of the Avril trains for more than two years. The Secretary of State for Transport, José Antonio Santano, confirmed Friday that the state operator is already studying formulas to postpone or divide the payment of this fine, once the entry of the Basque Consortium of Sidenor, BBK, vital and Finkatuz in the Train manufacturer.

Santano ha discarded that the sanction will be withdrawnsince it is subject to public contract regulations; and Renfe, as a public company, is subject to control bodies by the general intervention of the State.

But Moncloa does open the door to offer a greater flexibility To the new majority shareholders so that they can pay the pending debtorganize their new structure, take out their orders forward and thus avoid their industrial capacity problems, which can lead to new fines in the future of the rest of the clients, such as the German Deutsche Bahn or the Danish DSB.

“Our goal is for Talgo to go ahead and we will collaborate to the limit, but within the legal framework we have. I know that Renfe is working on that line and what he is going to do in his hand For Talgo to go ahead. And I think we are going to get it, “said the Secretary of State for Transportation in statements to the press, after inaugurating a tourism day in the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE).

The entrance operation of the Basque Consortium formed by Sidenor, the Basque Government, BBK and vital in Talgo’s shareholders, sponsored by Moncloa, will allow the British Trilantic background to be relieved. Is still pendingafter reaching a pre -agreement last Friday, February 14. The closure of the share exchange is expected for the next two weeks.

In this sense, Santano has transferred his confidence that Sidenor, with his manager José Antonio Jainaga in front, be able to get the company forwardknowing “very well the industry” and being the main objective for which this operation leads to.

“He is a person (Jainaga) with extensive industrial experience, with a series of skills, seriousness and with a very large rigor, and knows perfectly what he has to do so that this industrial capacity allows Talgo to manufacture all trains That they are scheduled, that there are many and that they will also give the company a long -term sustainability from the economic point of view and from the labor point of view, “added the Secretary of State.