Renfe He stays out of one of the largest high -speed contracts at stake in the world. The Canada Government has selected the French consortium Cadence To develop High Frequency Rail (HFR), the new railway line that will link the four most populated cities in the country: Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec.

The selected consortium is made up of the background CDPQ infra (From the Box of Deposits and Investments of Québec), the engineering Atkinsréalisthe consultant Systra and the transport operator SNCF Voyageurs (The French Renfe), the also operator Keolis (70% controlled by the SNCF group) and the airline Air Canada. They will be responsible for developing a quantified project in More than 2.6 billion euros (3.9 billion Canadian dollars).

It has been the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauin charge of publicizing the result of the contest launched by its executive to modernize the country’s transport network and bring the main cities closer to each other.

The Spanish operator Renfe He participated in the project through the Interity Rail Developers consortium, where he acted from the hand of Interity Development Partners, Ellisdon Capital, Kilmer Transportation, First Rail Holdings, Jacobs, Hatch, Cima+, First Group and Ratp Dev Canada.

The third consortium, called Qconnexion Rail Partners, had the strength of the German rail operator Deutsche Bahn Together with Fengate, John Laing, Bechtel and WSP Canada. Other Spanish construction companies such as ACS, Ferrovial (through their subsidiary Cintra) or FCC were also initially interested in the Canadian plan, although they did not formalize final proposal.

The HFR project contemplates the Union of Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec by a renewed and electrified railway, with many more trains frequencies and achieving a higher commercial speed that allows reduce travel times Below three hours between Toronto and Ottawa and just over four for the journey between Toronto and Montreal. The Canadian government expects to multiply the traveler figures, from 4.8 million in 2019 to 17 million in 2059.