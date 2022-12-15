Renfe sold 10,600 tickets during the first 20 hours for the new Murcia-Madrid AVE. The first tickets obtained by customers are for travel between December 20, the first day of service, and January 30.

The Murcia-Madrid AVE will begin commercial service on December 20. Renfe scheduled eight daily services, four in each direction, between the two cities, with a daily offer of 2,824 seats. Four of the services have their origin and destination Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor, with intermediate stops in Orihuela and Elche and a travel time of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The other four AVE services originate and end at the Puerta de Atocha station in Madrid with intermediate stops in Orihuela, Elche, Alicante, Villena, Albacete and Cuenca. Travel time for this tour will be from 3 hours and 25 minutes.

promotional campaign



On the occasion of the inauguration of the new service, the company launched a promotional campaign. From December 14 to December 29, 30,000 tickets are on sale, in standard class, at the price of 19 euros, each way, to travel until December 2023.