This Saturday morning, from 6:30 a.m., Renfe resumed circulation on the AVE and Avlo trains on the Madrid Valencia/Alicante/Murcia high-speed line, affected this Friday by several incidents that prevented the circulation of trains of all operators almost all day long.

The breakdown yesterday affected passengers on six high-speed trains between Murcia and Madrid. Five units did not circulate due to the line being cut. Travelers on another train, shared with the Alicante ticket, had to transfer in Albacete to reach Madrid through the conventional line that runs through Alcázar de San Juan.

In addition to these six affected frequencies, two others suffered delays. The high-speed service between the Region and Madrid has been restored this morning. For logistical reasons, the travelers from the first train were transported to Alicante on an Avant service, and there they boarded an AVE to Madrid.

A day full of incidents



The failures began yesterday at 8:20 a.m. at the Monteagudo facilities and continued at 8:47 a.m., with a lack of electrical voltage in the catenary between Monteagudo and Albacete fork, which forced circulation on a single track on this route. As a result of this lack of tension, a train from the French operator Ouigo was stopped en route.

At 11:56 a.m., a new incident affected the electrification system (pantograph/catenary) and caused the stoppage of a Renfe AVE train, which generated a total cutoff of circulation on the two tracks in the same section, Monteagudo – bifurcation Albacete, on the Madrid-Valencia/Alicante/Murcia High Speed ​​line.

Since that moment, the specific causes of the different incidents are being analyzed, an investigation that has not been concluded and whose information will be submitted, both by Renfe and Adif, to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA), which since The first moment asked the public companies integrated into the Ministry (Adif and Renfe) for the maximum possible diligence.

The concatenation of all these incidents caused the total suspension of circulation from that hour. At that time, Renfe had 9 trains in circulation, which were making various routes in both directions on the Valencia-Madrid, Madrid-Alicante, Santander-Alicante and Madrid-Murcia routes. The 9 trains were occupied by a total of 1,824 passengers, who were detained along the way.

For all these travelers, Renfe provided from the first moment a train and bus system that consisted of five buses, for the passengers of the stopped AVE train, which were transferred by road to Cuenca.

These same five buses were later used to transport travelers by road from Cuenca to Valencia; three of them made several trips, as shuttles, between Albacete and Cuenca, to enable transfers between trains that were at both stations and to be able to continue to their destination, while the other two were in Madrid, to take travelers to Valencia and Alicante, to transport those who came from northern Spain on through trains to Levante. These trains could not run from Madrid to their destination due to the breakdown on the line.

In addition, up to 25 taxis were activated in Madrid for travelers who got off in the capital of Spain from those same trains and whose destination was cities near the capital. Also a medium-distance train service by conventional route, from Albacete to Madrid.

Renfe also made itself available to the French operator Ouigo, whose train had been stopped, with passengers on board, since 8:20 in the morning, to transfer its passengers, both to a Renfe relief train and to buses. Finally, Ouigo was able to assist his travelers on his own.

From 11:56 a.m., the moment of total suspension of circulation on the line, Renfe also contacted all passengers on the trains whose circulation was scheduled throughout the day to announce the incident and offer them the possibility of changes or cancellations of tickets without any cost. The additional objective of this communication was to avoid unnecessary trips by these travelers to the stations, where travel was not possible due to the total suspension of circulation.

Throughout the day, Renfe reinforced information personnel on the ground at the stations in Madrid, Cuenca, Albacete, Alicante and Valencia, with the aim of responding to all requests for help and transportation from the company’s customers.

Meanwhile, the work continued, in coordination with Adif. Finally, at 10:00 p.m., Renfe was able to tow, with a train with diesel traction (since there was no electricity in the section in question), the AVE train that was stopped in the middle of the track. In this way, Renfe was able to make the track available to Adif technicians so that they could proceed to repair the damaged catenary (electrical lines). Following the work carried out by Adif, this Saturday morning circulation was resumed from the beginning of the service.