Starting next Monday, December 16, the Ministry of Transport will restore rail services between Valencia and Alicanteafter repairing the damage suffered by the damage. Renfe thus reactivates the Euromed and Intercity between Barcelona and Murcia and Media Distancia trains. Tickets are now on sale.

The total recovery of the railway infrastructure between Valencia, Xativa and Moixentthanks to the work of Adif, benefits the Long and Medium Distance services of the Mediterranean Corridor by allowing trains to circulate normally again, the company reports.

After the damage caused by the devastating rains, Renfe activated a bus service between Castellón de la Plana and Alicante and between Valencia and Murcia to maintain connections, which will remain operational until next week, details the state department.

Specifically, the services are restored from next Mondaywith the exception of the first Euromed between Alicante and Barcelona that will begin service in Valencia that day and the first Medium Distance train between València and Murcia that will begin in Xativa.









The rest of the railway services on the 16th on those routes will operate normally, after which starting on Tuesday the 17th all trains will be fully restored.

Among the services recovered by Renfe is the rail circulation of the four daily Euromed services in each direction between Barcelona and Alicante, established prior to the Dana.

Intercity services are fully recovered

Due to railway material availability issues, next Monday the 16th, the first train leaving from Alicante to Barcelona will leave from Valencia.

In addition, the Intercity services that connect Barcelona with Valencia, Tarragona, Castelló de la Plana, Alicante, Murcia and Cartagena are fully recovered. Every day one Intercity circulates in each direction in this relationship.

On weekends, a service is additionally offered on Friday Barcelona-Alicante and Sunday Alicante-Barcelona.

In total, starting next Monday, the offer of places will be 22,860 per week between Barcelona and Alicante and 2,940 per week for the Barcelona-Comunitat Valènciana-Murcia relationship.

As for Media Distancia, Renfe restores the services of the València-Alicante-Murcia-Cartagena and Alcázar de San Juán-Albacete-València lines, from origin to destination. The combined train and bus transportation plan established to serve travelers on both lines is thus terminated.