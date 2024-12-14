Renfe will once again improve the train offer between Galicia, Zamora and Madrid starting this Sunday, December 15, by modifying the service and putting into circulation two more Avlo services on the A Coruña-Madrid connection (round trip), with new trains of the S106 series, which will replace two of the previous Alvia services.

In this way, the 22 daily circulations offered (round trip) between Galicia, Zamora and Madrid will be provided with ten S106 trains (six AVE services and four Avlo services), four AVE S112, and eight Alvia, as reported by the company. in a statement collected by Europa Press.

The launch of these two Avlo S106 It represents the addition of 4,000 extra weekly places to the current offer of the Galician high-speed corridor, increasing the total offer to 58,000 seats each week on all services that connect Galicia, Zamora and Madrid.

Renfe has also highlighted that there will be an “important” improvement in travel times with respect to the trip in Alvia, and they will be cut by up to 18 minutes in the case of the Avlo A Coruña-Madrid, and by 42 minutes in the Avlo Madrid- To Coruña.

The two new Avlo services with S106 will replace the Alvia Madrid-Ferrol, which changes to an Avlo S106 service leaving the capital at 8:08 a.m. (previously at 8:00), passing through Zamora at 9:11 and arriving in A Coruña at 11:45, with stops in Zamora, Ourense and Santiago.

For its part, the Alvia Ferrol-Madrid is replaced by an Avlo S106 service with a small time change and departure from A Coruña at 4:16 p.m. (previously at 4:26 p.m.), passing through Zamora at 6:42 p.m. and arriving in Madrid Chamartín at 7:50 p.m., with stops in Santiago, Ourense and Zamora.

It is also From this date, a modification will occur in the connection between Madrid and Vigo. The Alvia 4275 train, which currently leaves Madrid at 8:00 a.m., recovers its departure time prior to the start of the Chamartín works and moves forward at 6:15, passing through Zamora at 7:38, to arrive in Vigo Urzáiz at 10:55.