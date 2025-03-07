Renfe ‘Orient Express’ centenary: the luxury train will link Donostia and Santiago with tickets from 9,250 euros

Renfe’s Transcantabric Luxury, which the national operator sells as “one of the most exclusive and luxurious trains in the world,” starts this Saturday from Donostia. With original Pullman cars from 1923, trace on the map of the northern Peninsular a tour that in eight days and seven nights leads to Santiago de Compostela. The price per person for a double suite reaches 9,250 euros, which can be added an individual supplement of 6,750 and another already triple 4,350. “On board this train we will enjoy nature in all its splendor, from the high mountain, passing through valleys and banks to kiss the Cantabrian Sea,” explains Renfe.

The train trip begins in purity in Bilbao, because, after the match in Donostia, the vehicle used to reach the Biscayan capital is a coach, where the travelers are already mounted on a train that takes them to the town of Karrantza, which welcomes them the first night. It leaves from Karrantza to Santander on the second day, from Santander to Cabezón de la Sal el Tercero, from Cabezón de la Sal to Llanes the fourth, from Llanes to Oviedo el Quinto, from Oviedo to Luarca el Sexto, from Luarca to Viveiro the seventh and from Viveiro to Ferrol the eighth and last. From Ferrol, and similar to the first day, it is a bus that transports travelers to Santiago de Compostela, specifically to the hotel-partner of the Catholic Monarchs.